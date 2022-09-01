Frederick Health Medical Group will soon expand its offering of medical specialties to brain and spine care by adding Dr. Ravi Yalamanchili, an expert in brain and spine surgery and care, as a provider.
The medical group plans to expand its brain and spine services as more providers join the practice, according to a news release on Thursday from Frederick Health.
Yalamanchili has served patients in Frederick for more than 27 years, according to the release. He routinely sees patients for brain and spine disorders, including neck pain, lower back pain, ulnar nerve compression, carpal tunnel syndrome, sciatica, chronic pain and sports injuries, according to the release.
He will continue seeking his existing patients at 141 Thomas Johnson Drive and is accepting new patients, according to the news release.
