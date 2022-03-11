With staff turnover hovering at a higher rate than pre-pandemic levels, Frederick Health is scaling up recruitment efforts.
Overall turnover at the health system is currently running at about 16 percent — the highest it’s been in the past two years, said Frederick Health Human Resources Vice President Chris Bumbaugh. Turnover among clinical staff is sitting just below this number, he said.
Before the pandemic, staff turnover stood at about 12 percent, Bumbaugh said.
Staffing shortages coupled with unprecedented patient surges prompted Frederick Health Hospital to shift into crisis standards of care in early January as the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 spiked in Frederick County.
The hospital moved out of emergency protocol — which gave staff the flexibility to channel their limited resources to those with the highest levels of need — last month.
The primary reasons for turnover at Frederick Health include staff retiring and people seeking jobs at nursing agencies, Bumbaugh said. The health system also saw more people leaving for family reasons — such as child care challenges — during the pandemic, he said.
Frederick Health’s staffing challenges are reflected in medical centers across the state and the country. Staff turnover in hospitals nationwide currently stands at about 20 percent, Bumbaugh said. Statewide, hospitals have a more than 25 percent vacancy rate for nurses, according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
The local health system’s relatively low turnover rate is emblematic of the dedication and commitment shown by its employees, said Chief Nursing Officer Diane McFarland. It also shows that Frederick Health is a great employer, she said, adding that the health system has maintained annual salary increases and benefits for its staff over the past two years.
“During this whole time, we have never not been able to provide care or admit patients because of staffing,” she said. “We have worked really hard on very unique ways to be able to staff the beds in the hospital so that we can care for anybody that would come in through the emergency department from the community.”
Nonetheless, McFarland acknowledged staff levels at Frederick Health and hospitals across the country won’t be returning to what they were before the pandemic overnight. It’s going to take a while, she said.
To assist employees in clinical duties, such as respiratory therapy and specialized nursing in the emergency room and intensive care unit, Frederick Health has hired staff from nursing agencies on a temporary basis, Bumbaugh said.
In terms of more permanent staffing solutions, however, the health system is focusing on “building pipelines” internally and within the community to hire employees for hard-to-fill roles, such as pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, nursing assistants, surgical technicians, registered nurses and phlebotomists, Bumbaugh said.
Frederick Health recently decided to hire a workforce development specialist to further this goal, he said. This person will boost awareness in the county for the career opportunities available at Frederick Health, Bumbaugh said, and help staff who work in other areas of the health system garner the training, education and certification they need to transition to other jobs in Frederick Health.
It’s important that Frederick Health start its recruitment efforts with potential employees when they’re young, Bumbaugh said. The health system has been hosting job fairs at local high schools and the county’s career and technology center to give students an idea of what working at Frederick Health would be like and help them plan for the next steps in their education.
Frederick Health has reached out to leaders at local colleges and universities, too, and put together a task force to better introduce students to the health system early in their higher educational careers. This has helped the schools understand what the health system needs in terms of skills and positions — information that will assist them in growing their programs, Bumbaugh said.
McFarland, who has been with Frederick Health for nearly five years, emphasized how much she appreciates all that the health system’s staff has done over the past two years.
“They really are the heroes,” she said. “The Frederick community is very, very lucky to have such a dedicated hospital in their community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.