Frederick Health has received a $4.4 million gift from the estate of a longtime Frederick resident — funding that leaders at the health system say will enhance the oncology program’s ability to treat cancer patients and ultimately save lives.
Carol Fisher, the donor, lived in Frederick for about 40 years before her death in November of 2020. Her relationship with Frederick Health began in the 1990s, when her mother was treated for leukemia at what was then Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She informed the health system in 1997 that the hospital would be receiving a donation from her estate, said Frederick Health Vice President and Chief Development Officer Robin Rose. But at the time, the hospital didn’t know how much the gift would be or how large Fisher’s estate was.
When Frederick Health found out the hospital would be receiving over $4 million, Rose and her colleagues were astounded, she said.
“Carol led a very simple life,” Rose said. “I don’t think anyone had any idea that she had that type of wealth.”
Frederick Health received Fisher’s donation in July of 2021 as a cash gift, meaning the health system received the funding all at once, rather than over the period of many years. It represents one of the largest — if not the largest — cash gift Frederick Health has received from someone’s estate, Rose said.
The health system announced the gift in a press release last week. Before her death, Fisher — who is remembered in her retirement community for her bright smile, willingness to serve others and volunteer service in the community’s gift shop — requested the donation be used in the oncology program in memory of her parents, Rose said.
Frederick Health is funneling Fisher’s gift to three purposes. Roughly a third of the funds she left to the health system is being used to expand the Precision Medicine and Genetics Program, which uses information from a patient’s DNA profile to develop a cancer treatment plan for them.
The program is moving to a new, dedicated space in Frederick Health Village and is growing to serve people diagnosed with multiple types of cancer, Rose said.
A third of Fisher’s gift has also been used to purchase two pieces of “very cutting edge” equipment for the oncology department, Rose said: a data mangement system and a minimally invasive, sensitive lung cancer biopsy machine.
“It is like a colonoscopy for the lungs,” Rose said. “It allows the surgeon to look very deep within the lungs and find the smallest of tumors.”
Both pieces of equipment are already in use at Frederick Health.
The final piece of Fisher’s gift is being set aside to support educational opportunities for staff members, patients and the community, Rose said, allowing the donation to “live on in perpetuity.”
Rose encourages those who would like to include Frederick Health in their estate plans to email her at rrose@frederick.health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.