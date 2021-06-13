Frederick Health Hospital has no COVID patients in its intensive care unit for the first time since early November 2020, hospital officials said Sunday.
“What we see today is proof that vaccines play a critical role in bringing this virus under control,” Cheryl Cioffi, Frederick Health senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in an email to the News-Post. “Frederick Health and many community partners will continue to push to increase vaccination rates.”
Frederick Health began May with five COVID patients in its 19-bed ICU.
That number dropped after six days, and then fluctuated between one and four for much of May before falling to one in the last week of the month.
“Today's low inpatient numbers mark a significant milestone in our fight against COVID-19, and we are grateful to the Frederick Health Hospital staff and doctors for their hard work and resilience over these many months,” Cioffi said.
Frederick Health still has six hospitalized COVID patients, an increase of three from Wednesday, though far below May’s high of 21.
The county reported five new infections and no deaths between Friday and Sunday, and nearly 53% of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated.
“Thanks to continually increasing numbers of fully vaccinated residents, combined with Frederick County's low case rate, we're confident that inpatient numbers will continue to remain low,” Cioffi said.
As of Sunday, 52% of all Marylanders have been vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.