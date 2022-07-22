Frederick Health will treat patients in its new emergency department starting next month.
The emergency department is part of the health system’s $46.7 million critical care expansion project, which has been under construction since September 2020.
Frederick Health will treat patients in its new emergency department starting next month.
The emergency department is part of the health system’s $46.7 million critical care expansion project, which has been under construction since September 2020.
Starting Aug. 4, Frederick Health will direct all emergency department visitors to use the roadway entrance at the intersection of West 7th Street and Toll House Avenue.
After the new emergency department opens, the health system will close the existing emergency department for renovations. The existing parking lot for the emergency department will also be closed for construction.
The main hospital entrance at 400 West 7th St. will remain open to patients, visitors and staff members, according to a news release.
As part of the critical care expansion project, the two emergency departments will be merged together, Frederick Health spokeswoman Joshua Faust said.
The expansion, which is being completed by Gilbane Building Company, includes three floors.
The emergency department is on the first floor. The floor also includes a new triage area, expanded emergency behavioral health unit and pediatric unit for emergency and in-patient care.
Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency department cares for an average of 200 adults and 40 children every day, according to the health system’s website. It is the seventh busiest emergency department of Maryland’s 47 hospitals, according to the website.
The project’s first floor will be open to the public starting next month. The two other floors remain under construction and are expected to be open to the public in September, Faust said.
The second floor will include a new intensive care unit for the hospital. The existing ICU at Frederick Health Hospital is often at capacity during periods of high demand, according to the health system’s website. It was last renovated nearly two decades ago.
The third floor will feature a new cardiac catheterization lab, where doctors will conduct minimally invasive procedures for heart conditions. The expansion will increase the number of pre- and post-procedural treatment bays in the hospital from six to 16, according to the health system’s website.
As of Friday, Frederick Health had raised about $9.1 million for the project, Faust wrote in a text message. Fundraising will continue until June 2024, he wrote.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
Reporter
