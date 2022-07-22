FHH Hospital Addition
The first floor of a new addition at Frederick Health Hospital will house the emergency department. A nurse station in the pediatric emergency department area of the addition is shown.

Frederick Health will treat patients in its new emergency department starting next month.

The emergency department is part of the health system’s $46.7 million critical care expansion project, which has been under construction since September 2020.

