Hood College is establishing a dedicated space for its nursing department through a partnership with Frederick Health, the downtown Frederick-based school announced Monday.
The new space on West Seventh Street near Frederick Health Hospital will house the college’s nursing and public health faculty, classroom space and nursing simulation labs.
This represents an expansion of Hood College’s existing partnership with Frederick Health, which started in 2018 when the health system began providing health and counseling services to the college at its Toll House facility on West Seventh Street.
Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine expressed excitement at the latest stage in the school’s relationship with Frederick Health in a news release.
“The nursing program was first established at Hood with Frederick Health’s support,” she said. “The program’s growth has now exceeded our space on campus, and we know how critical this workforce pipeline is for Frederick Health.”
Since 2014, Hood College’s nursing program has grown from 23 students to 149. It expects to add 60 additional students to the program by the fall semester, according to the release.
The partnership also helps the health system meet its goal of training and retaining nurses within Frederick County, according to the release.
Nurses in the program will complete clinical training and gain professional experience by caring for patients at the health system’s 22 locations in Frederick County.
More than half a million nurses nationwide have left the profession since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cited in the release. At Frederick Health, overall staff turnover is about 16 percent — four percentage points higher than before the pandemic.
In the release, Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, described Hood College as a “fantastic neighbor” to Frederick Health and said they continue to find new ways to collaborate.
“We are so pleased to continue the evolution of our work together to nurture and develop future health care professionals, further supporting Frederick Health’s mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.