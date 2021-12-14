Craig Harper was already on the road when he got the call.
Some 900 miles away from his home in Orlando, Florida, the supply of type O negative blood was running low at Frederick Health Hospital — the facility where his dad was receiving care for a colon bleed.
People with this blood type are special because although they are “universal donors” — meaning they can donate blood to anyone, regardless of that person’s blood type — they can only receive blood from others with type O negative. To keep up with the treatment of Harper’s father, who has type O negative blood, staff at the hospital had to switch to giving him blood plasma, the younger Harper recalled.
That was Sunday. The next day, Harper’s dad, Donald Harper, went in for surgery, where reserves of type O negative were available, the younger Harper said. Now, his father — who lives in Mount Airy — is on the mend, and his family is hopeful he’ll be able to avoid another surgical procedure.
Harper credits the team of nurses and surgeons at Frederick Health for saving his dad’s life, but his family’s brush with the blood shortage affecting hospitals across the country left him concerned.
“You guys have an incredible facility there, but we got to give them the product to be able to do their job,” he said Tuesday morning.
For months, the American Red Cross has been ringing alarm bells over the depletion of the national blood inventory, which reached its lowest levels in over a decade in September and October. The nonprofit reiterated the glaring need for donors in a press release Monday, following the tornadoes that ripped through five states and killed at least 88 over the weekend.
Frederick Health, the largest health care system in Frederick County, hasn’t escaped the consequences of this national shortage. According to information shared by Frederick Health Medical Laboratory Director Dr. Daniela Mihova, the health system’s teams have been working together to address the shortage and monitor blood usage.
The American Red Cross distributes blood to hospitals depending on a number of factors, and Frederick Health works with the national nonprofit organization to get the supply it needs, said Mihova in a statement through Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust.
“Frederick Health has been impacted just like every other health institution, but the bottom line is that we are still able to provide care and comfort to patients,” Mihova’s statement read.
After dropping at the start of the pandemic, then rallying later on, the number of monthly donors to the American Red Cross is currently trending below historic levels, said Curt Luthye, executive director for the nonprofit’s chapter representing Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties.
But the reason for the national shortage is more complicated than that, Luthye said. Before the pandemic, the nonprofit would frequently rely on high schools and college campuses to host robust blood drives. It had to find new venues to host drives during the initial bout of virtual learning, Luthye said.
Now, however, the problem lies more in an excess of demand than a shortage of supply, Luthye said. Elective surgeries delayed in the earlier stages of the pandemic are getting rescheduled, and with most virus-related restrictions lifted and people commuting again, injuries from incidents like traffic accidents are back up again. Then, there’s the “steady drumbeat” of need from the patients with cancer and other diseases that require regular transfusions.
To bolster the national supply, Luthye encouraged people to make donating blood a regular component of their charitable lifestyle.
“That’s the call,” he said. “That’s the message we need to communicate.”
As of the time Craig Harper left his dad on Tuesday to drive back to Orlando, Donald Harper had received seven total units of blood. When Harper first heard of how the shortage was affecting his dad, he reached out to the Frederick Police Department to see if the law enforcement community could help.
He and his dad are both veterans and retired police officers — Craig in Orlando and Donald in Montgomery County — and have long understood they can lean on their “fellows in blue” in times of crisis. The local police department alerted its members of Harper’s need on Sunday, and several officers had lined up, ready to donate, before they realized giving blood to a specific person was more complicated than they thought.
Still, Harper and his dad were heartened by their support. And soon, the police department and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services will host a blood drive competition between their agencies in response to the national shortage, according to a statement sent by city spokesman Allen Etzler.
Even though Donald Harper is no longer being affected by the shortage, he and his son want to encourage people to give blood to boost the national inventory.
“Whatever they donate now,” Craig Harper said, “it’s not going to go to my dad. But that could be anybody’s parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.