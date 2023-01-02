It was cold, it was dark and it was very early in the morning. Julia McDonnell's water had broken less than an hour earlier, while she was sleeping.
After a shower to calm her nerves, she was on her way out the door. Her husband, Joe, was about to drive them from their home in Middletown to Frederick Health Hospital.
But her contractions and the pain she was feeling were worsening by the minute.
The time had come. Their son's birth was happening — four weeks early and more than 20 minutes away from the hospital.
Callan Joseph McDonnell was born Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. on the frozen driveway blacktop. He's been a healthy baby since his first breath, and his mother has been doing well, too.
But, the experience was "terrifying," his mother said.
"I'm a pharmacist... I know everything that could go wrong and all the things that need to go right in order for childbirth to be successful," Julia, 32, said in a phone interview on Monday. "During the whole process, all of that just kept running through my head."
The moments leading up to Callan's birth were completely surreal, her husband said.
"We still can't believe it," said Joe, who turned 34 on Monday. "We're looking at each other all the time, like, 'did this really happen?'"
Minutes before Callan's arrival, as Julia tried to walk from the house to their truck, her contractions and pain became so acute that she collapsed in the driveway, telling her husband, "He's coming, he's coming, he's coming right now."
By then, it was 12:53 a.m. Julia lay on the driveway, crying out in pain.
Springing into action, Joe called 911 and explained to the dispatcher that his wife was in labor. In their driveway.
In a phone call that Joe said saved his son's life, the dispatcher coached him through the birthing process.
"It was dead silent outside and all I could hear was [Julia] screaming," Joe said. "And basically, me just trying to focus on delivering this baby and just praying to God as hard as I could."
He ran inside to get a pillow, a blanket and a few towels, and then he returned to where Julia was. Six minutes later, their son was born, coughing a bit and crying, but healthy.
Joe said he wiped Callan's mouth and nose with a towel and made sure the umbilical cord wasn't wrapped around him.
Then, he swaddled his wife and son together in a heavy blanket to shield them from the 20-degree weather, and they made their way back inside the house.
As Julia lay with Callan on their kitchen floor, Joe, at the direction of the 911 dispatcher, used one of his shoe laces to cut the umbilical cord by triple-knotting the lace around it.
Minutes later, medics arrived and transported Julia and Callan to Frederick Health Hospital, while Joe followed in his truck.
Julia's parents arrived from Gettysburg to watch after the McDonnells' 2-year-old daughter, who slept through it all.
The McDonnells encouraged people who are expecting children to "overplan"; set up contingency plans with neighbors, friends or family members in case of an emergency. And, if everything goes awry, try to be as cool, calm and collected as possible, Joe said.
"We were just relying on God and relying on each other to perform," he said.
