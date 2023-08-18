Doug Brown was well into another career when he decided to pivot to working in medicine. After 20 years working as a computer engineer, Brown said, he wanted to spend time "making people's lives better on a daily basis."
Brown went to school to become a physician's assistant in his late 40s, when he became interested in providing health care services to underserved communities. Over several years, he's become friends with several transgender people, and his best friend is a gay woman.
Brown's friends inspired him to focus on serving transgender people through ComingOut Health, the clinic Brown owns and operates in Frederick providing services tailored to transgender adults.
"The trans community is just completely disregarded in so many ways, and I just knew that there was an underserved population ... of this demographic in Frederick," Brown said. "It's just something I feel driven to do."
LGBTQ individuals face various barriers to accessing health care services. According to Glorie Cassutto, support programs director for The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, LGBTQ people may fear homophobia or transphobia from health care providers, resulting in safety and trust concerns.
ComingOut Health offers primary care services, such as screening tests and prescriptions, as well as hormone replacement therapy for adults. Brown said the clinic will also start patients on PrEP, a preventative HIV medication, and treat patients who are HIV-positive.
Brown is currently the only person working at ComingOut Health. He's in the office on Friday afternoons, when he schedules appointments and sees patients. He's open to schedule appointments outside office hours.
Brown said he wants to hire a supervising physician to offer hormone replacement therapy to adolescents. Ultimately, when can bring on more employees, he said his goal is to be the only non-LGBTQ person working at the practice.
Brown initially began promoting ComingOut Health at the Frederick Pride festival in 2022 at his booth for another clinic he runs, Mason-Dixon Mobile Medicine.
Brown started Mason-Dixon Mobile Medicine in 2020, which serves patients in Frederick and Carroll counties. The practice focuses on providing care to homebound patients, particularly LGBTQ older adults, according to the practice's website.
He said he hopes to hire another person at Mason-Dixon Mobile Medicine to take over the patients he sees, so he can dedicate more time to promoting and expanding ComingOut Health.
The ComingOut Health clinic officially opened in the fall of 2022. He set up a booth solely for ComingOut Health at Frederick Pride in 2023. Currently, he said he has about half a dozen patients.
Recently, Brown has placed a heavier focus on training in how to treat transgender adults over promoting the clinic's presence.
"I want to make sure that I'm getting my ducks in a row as far as knowing how to treat people medically before I start treating a lot of people," he said. "I don't want to come in blasting and saying, 'I can fix all of your problems,' and they'll look at me like, 'Well, you don't even know what our problems are.'"
Brown has been training with Debb Dunn, a physician's assistant with expertise in transgender medicine who works in Baltimore. Dunn has been practicing medicine in Maryland for about 40 years.
Dunn trains providers on how to practice transgender medicine and understand specific health issues that transgender people face. Dunn met Brown at one of her training lectures.
Some areas Dunn has been training Brown on include cultural competency and humility, hormone prescription and health disparities LGBTQ people face.
Dunn said she often sees significant numbers of patients from Frederick and Hagerstown traveling to Baltimore for care.
"Adding this service really does open up access to health care, which is very important because this is a very marginalized group of people who don't otherwise have access," she said.
Brown said he's also contacted organizations like The Frederick Center and the Maryland Center for Gender and Intimacy for advice and tips on how to run ComingOut Health. He's spoken with Kris Fair, The Frederick Center's executive director, about his practice.
Although health care providers in Frederick County intend to support LGBTQ people, "they lack sometimes the cultural awareness and specifically the needs of LGBTQ+ patients," Fair said.
"The ultimate goal is to ... really expand the available services in Frederick proper, so that people that live in the area in the trans community, and LGBT community as well, have solid, affirming, experienced providers that are within a reasonable commute," Brown said.