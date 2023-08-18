ComingOut Health
Doug Brown has started ComingOut Health in Frederick, a clinic that provides primary care tailored to transgender adults.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Doug Brown was well into another career when he decided to pivot to working in medicine. After 20 years working as a computer engineer, Brown said, he wanted to spend time "making people's lives better on a daily basis."

Brown went to school to become a physician's assistant in his late 40s, when he became interested in providing health care services to underserved communities. Over several years, he's become friends with several transgender people, and his best friend is a gay woman.