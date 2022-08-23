At least two cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the Tri-State region as the disease spreads across the nation, according to information from Meritus Health.
Meritus reported that a monkeypox test it collected last week came back positive for the disease. The patient was not identified, but Meritus said the person is a Tri-State resident.
