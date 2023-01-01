First Baby of the Year
Collin DuBois, left, smiles as Rachel DuBois holds their son, Samuel Walter DuBois, at Frederick Health Hospital on Sunday. Samuel was the first baby born in Frederick Health Hospital in 2023. (News-Post photo by Katina Zentz)

On his first day, Samuel Walter DuBois was famous in his small corner of the world.

He was born shortly after the stroke of midnight on Sunday, becoming the first baby to be delivered at Frederick Health Hospital in 2023.

A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled the family name of the first baby born in 2023 at Frederick Health Hospital. It is spelled DuBois.

(1) comment

sevenstones1000

Beautiful family! Best wishes to all.

