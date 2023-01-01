First Baby of the Year
Buy Now

Collin DuBoise, left, smiles as Rachel DuBoise holds their son, Samuel Walter DuBoise, at Frederick Health Hospital on Sunday. Samuel was first baby born in Frederick Health Hospital in 2023.  (News-Post photo by Katina Zentz)

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Samuel Walter DuBoise may only be a few hours old, but he’s already famous in his small corner of the world.

He was born shortly after the stroke of midnight on Sunday, becoming the first baby to be delivered at Frederick Health Hospital in 2023.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription