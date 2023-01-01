Samuel Walter DuBoise may only be a few hours old, but he’s already famous in his small corner of the world.
He was born shortly after the stroke of midnight on Sunday, becoming the first baby to be delivered at Frederick Health Hospital in 2023.
Collin DuBoise, left, smiles as Rachel DuBoise holds their son, Samuel Walter DuBoise, at Frederick Health Hospital on Sunday. Samuel was first baby born in Frederick Health Hospital in 2023. (News-Post photo by Katina Zentz)
Samuel Walter DuBoise may only be a few hours old, but he’s already famous in his small corner of the world.
He was born shortly after the stroke of midnight on Sunday, becoming the first baby to be delivered at Frederick Health Hospital in 2023.
Just past 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, his parents — Collin and Rachel DuBoise — beamed as they watched him wiggle and coo softly in his mother’s arms. Collin leaned over and gently rubbed his nose and his son’s little head.
It feels like he and Rachel are back at square one again, he said, smiling at Samuel, who is named after Collin’s grandfather and great-grandfather.
Collin and Rachel also have a daughter, Abigail, who is 22 months old and very excited to have a little brother.
“It’s amazing what their little brains can comprehend,” said Rachel, who grew up in Frederick.
Before Rachel gave birth, she and Collin would tell Abigail that baby Samuel was in her mother’s belly. When the little girl met her new brother for the first time on Sunday, she kept pointing at her mother’s belly and back at Samuel.
Rachel and Collin — who grew up in Thurmont — have been married for seven years, and together for nine. They met at Frederick Community College, where they were both members of a fledgling Christian organization on campus.
Faith continues to be a big part of their lives. Both expressed excitement to raise Samuel to know and love Jesus Christ, and to love and serve others.
“That’s all we need to do,” Collin said, looking down at his son.
Rachel agreed. She wants to raise Samuel so that he is a good man when he grows up — something that the world needs more of, she said.
“What do you think?” Rachel asked her son. “You’re just a tiny baby now, but someday you’ll be a man. A good man.”
