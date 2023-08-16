The Maryland Department of Health has a website listing local health departments’ vaccination clinics across the state.
The site includes children’s back-to-school and COVID-19 clinics. It will also list flu vaccination clinics when they become available.
Health officials encourage parents to take advantage of local vaccine clinics or consult their health providers about staying up-to-date on their children’s vaccination statuses, according to a news release from the state health department.
Under its Frederick County tab, the website provides a link to the county health department’s immunizations clinic page. This clinic provides the flu and COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccines required by Maryland.
The county health department currently hosts a free weekly immunization clinic on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only, according to the page. The clinic serves children 18 years or younger who are uninsured or underinsured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.