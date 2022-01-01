Born just before 1 a.m. New Year's Day, Liadan Verna Reynnells was the first baby born in Frederick Health Hospital in 2022.
Parents Russell and Kayla Reynnells, a Mount Airy couple who have been married since 2015. Daughter Liadan was originally due on Jan. 7, so the couple said they were not fully expecting to end up with a New Year’s baby.
“It’s pretty cool,” Russell said in a phone interview on New Year’s Day. Then he followed up with, “We’re both very tired.”
The couple said they went into the hospital on Friday evening to have Kayla induced. That process started at around 9 p.m., and Liadan was welcomed into the world at 12:52 a.m., weighing six pounds, nine ounces.
“It went pretty well and it went pretty quick,” Kayla said. “She did not wait very long.”
Liadan is the couple’s fourth daughter. Russell explained her unique name is of Celtic origin, and was born out of a need to continue a theme. The couple’s three previous daughters were all given three-syllable names ending with the letter “N” — Lillian, Gwendolyn and Evelyn — and the traditional Irish name was a perfect fit.
“And I’m Irish, so it works,” Russell said.
The girl’s middle name, Verna, is a tribute to Kayla’s paternal grandmother who also bore the name.
Soon, the couple will be heading back home with their newest family member. But until then, they said they’re just happy she’s arrived and that she seems healthy and happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.