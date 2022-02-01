I caught a fascinating interview on NPR earlier this week, right after I dropped my son at school during a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 infections and returned to my office from a weeklong holiday break, which was punctuated by my family’s fourth bout with the virus.
On my car radio, “Morning Edition” host A Martinez was in conversation with James Goodwin about Goodwin’s new book, “Supercharge Your Brain: How to Maintain a Healthy Brain Throughout Your Life.”
Some of Goodwin’s tips seemed self-evident. (“Take all possible steps to avoid blows to the head.”) Others, less so. (“Although it sounds unusual, good dental hygiene is highly protective to the brain.”)
Goodwin talked about the dementia that his father, a boxer, endured before he died.
“Every blow to the head is going to build up over time,” Goodwin said. “Some people can get away with this, but the general rule is you show me a concussion, I will show you a change in personality. It might be small, but it will be there.”
He looked at scans of his late father’s brain.
“There were hundreds of little tiny white marks in the gray matter,” Goodwin said. “They were the scars from the many injuries from blows to the head.”
Wow, I thought. Now do our hearts.
This January is bleak. We’re reflecting on the one-year anniversary of an attempted coup and what has — and hasn’t — changed in its wake.
More than two-thirds of the nation’s largest cities ended 2021 with more homicides than 2020 — and 2020 was the most violent year on record across much of the United States.
We just topped the 1 million mark in new COVID-19 cases reported on a single day, and we’re averaging, in January, around 550,000 reported cases per day. (Up from around 70,000 new cases per day in November.)
We’re back to fighting, bitterly, about whether children should be learning remotely or learning inside school buildings. In Chicago, as of this writing, my kids and their teachers are locked out of their classrooms — physical and virtual — after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to temporarily teach remotely and the district’s CEO responded by canceling classes altogether.
I can’t help but wonder what sort of tiny marks these blows are leaving on our hearts.
We can’t very well avoid them, woven, as they are, into the fabric of our days. We can only, I suppose, work to mitigate their cumulative damage.
But I worry that in our desperation for solutions, for change, for something solid to grasp, we’ve gotten staggering quick at tossing each under the bus. I’m watching friends tear down friends, family members turn on family members, parents malign their kids’ teachers — often for no more reason than to land a punch on Facebook.
Our emotions are running hot, and understandably. The stakes are incredibly high on every front. It feels, at any given moment, that democracy, public safety, global health, the future of education and an entire generation of young people’s mental well-being all hang in the balance. And they may well.
But I’m watching us ignore the decades upon decades of decisions that brought us to this moment — disinvestment in social safety nets and public schools and struggling neighborhoods and mental health resources. I’m watching us demonize the people working in those long underfunded spaces. I’m watching us downplay people’s fear for their lives.
And I’m watching our kids watching us. And I’m wondering how we move forward, with all these blows to our hearts.
Christie Tate wrote a beautiful book in 2020 called “Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life.” It deals with loneliness and fear and suicide and the longing to belong. In the first chapter, she delivers a wallop of a metaphor, set in pottery class at her all-girls high school in Texas.
“If you wanted to attach two pieces of clay — say, the cup and the handle — you had to score the surface of both,” she writes. “Scoring — making horizontal and vertical gouges in the clay — helped the pieces meld together when fired in the kiln.”
But she didn’t want to ruin the nice, smooth surface of the cup she made, so she mushed the handle onto the side without scoring it and, as you’d guess, it fell apart in the kiln.
“Faulty score,” her teacher told her.
“That was how I’d always imagined the surface of my heart — smooth, slick, unattached,” Tate wrote. “Nothing to grab onto. Unscored. … Scoring was required for attachment, and my heart lacked the grooves.”
Maybe our scars can also act as scores. Maybe we need them to attach. Maybe we can remember, if we work at remembering, that we can’t get out of this without each other. Without protecting each other, even as we protect ourselves — bodies, minds and hearts.Sometimes that looks like voting. Sometimes it looks like getting vaccinated. Sometimes it looks like advocating for policies that fund and shore up the systems we’re so desperately aware of needing right now. Always, it looks like humanity
Our hearts aren’t getting out of this uninjured. We’ve taken too many blows, and the blows are certain to keep arriving. But if we can keep them attaching to other hearts, that’s not nothing. It may, in fact, be everything.
