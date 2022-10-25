LIFE-HEALTH-PANDEMIC-PERSONALITY-GET

A social distancing sticker is seen on the ground as people wait in line for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic. A new study shows the effects of the pandemic could even have altered our personality.

The most widely used model to determine personality is the Five Factor Model, which determines one’s tendency toward extraversion, openness, neuroticism, conscientiousness and agreeableness.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Bah humbug

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription