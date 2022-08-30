LIFE-SELF-THERAPIST-FIRSTTIME-DMT

There is no right or wrong reason to go to therapy.

 Kaspars Grinvalds/Dreamstime/TNS

Going to therapy for the first time can be intimidating.

It can be hard to seek help — and awkward to imagine opening up to a complete stranger. The process of finding an available therapist alone can be discouraging, especially as the demand for mental health services has been outpacing supply.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription