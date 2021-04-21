Volunteers Give Vaccines (copy)
Buy Now

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

There were still more than 500 slots available for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ at 15 W. Church St. in Frederick as of 12:45 p.m. No registration is required, and walk-ins are permitted.

The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and is free of charge. The date of the clinic for the second dose is May 19. 

The clinic is run by the nonprofit Global Necessity and yoga studio Yogamour. While pre-registration was allowed, only about 100 slots of the original 600 have been claimed, said Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel. 

Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Tags

(1) comment

bosco
bosco

No excuses. Get the vaccine so that on July 4th Hidin' Biden will let you gather in your backyard to celebrate your independence.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!