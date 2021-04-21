There were still more than 500 slots available for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ at 15 W. Church St. in Frederick as of 12:45 p.m. No registration is required, and walk-ins are permitted.
The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and is free of charge. The date of the clinic for the second dose is May 19.
The clinic is run by the nonprofit Global Necessity and yoga studio Yogamour. While pre-registration was allowed, only about 100 slots of the original 600 have been claimed, said Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel.
No excuses. Get the vaccine so that on July 4th Hidin' Biden will let you gather in your backyard to celebrate your independence.
