Close to 150 policy makers, health care providers, nonprofit leaders, advocates and other community members in Frederick County met Wednesday afternoon to learn about local public health concerns and discuss potential interventions.
The forum, which took place over Zoom, represented the latest step in the current iteration of Frederick County’s health improvement process — a triennial project led by the county’s health care coalition, Health Department and largest health system that analyzes local community health needs and creates a plan for targeting these issues through collective action and public engagement.
Laying the groundwork for improving the health of Frederick County is something that requires “all hands on deck,” Pilar Olivo, president of the health care coalition’s board of directors, told participants Wednesday.
“Like any construction project, building community health requires careful planning, information sharing, teamwork and many skilled contributions,” Olivo said. “That’s what you represent. We’re counting on you to ensure the success of this project.”
Using data from a community health survey administered over the summer and other local surveys and reports — as well as information gleaned from discussions with a series of focus groups — the coalition selected five public health concerns affecting county residents to discuss in this year’s cycle.
During Wednesday’s meeting, subject matter experts shared information on each public health concern. Attendees then further discussed the issues in small groups, sharing personal experiences and brainstorming interventions.
The health care coalition’s board of directors will use its feedback next month when finalizing the list of public health issues for this cycle of the local health plan. Board members could task workgroups with creating plans for anywhere from one to five of the issues presented at Wednesday’s meeting.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in adolescents
Targeting ACEs — or events that lead to toxic stress among children — has been a priority for local health planning for the last five years, said Olivo, who leads Frederick County’s ACEs and infant health workgroup and serves as ACEs liaison for the county’s Office for Children and Families.
Though the county does not have data for the prevalence of ACEs among children, the 2018 Youth Risk Behavior Survey included — for the first time — questions concerning these sorts of stressful events.
Through this data, Olivo said, they learned that about half of Frederick County high school students have experienced at least one ACE. They also learned that though ACE exposure increases risky behavior, exposure to protective factors reduces this sort of behavior in teens.
Over the last few years, increased awareness of the science surrounding this public health issue and community support has boosted growth in the financial resources focused on ACEs, Olivo said. Recently, the county allocated $8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to the creation of a universal newborn home visiting model in Frederick County called Family Connects.
“With shared vision, shared language and understanding,” Olivo said, “engaged stakeholders — which I’m sure there are many of you in the audience — staff leadership and resources, we can make a difference.”
Type 2 diabetes
In Maryland, diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death, said Terri Kemmerer, a Frederick Health diabetes nurse practitioner at The Care Clinic. Locally, 9 percent of Frederick County residents have been diagnosed with Type 2 of the disease, sitting just below the national average of 10.5 percent.
Many adults find out they have diabetes after being admitted to the hospital for a complication resulting from the poor management of their disease, such as a heart attack or stroke, Kemmerer said. This health condition is one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke, blindness and amputation, she added.
Risk factors for Type 2 diabetes — which is often hereditary — include poverty, homelessness, poor dietary food choices, environmental factors and mental health issues, as well as socioeconomic concerns, Kemmerer said.
Though the complications that may result from diabetes are serious, she said, it’s possible for diabetes to be put into remission when people follow recommendations given to them by health care providers.
“In other words, the diabetes can be so well-controlled that medications can be stopped and insulin can be stopped,” Kemmerer said, later adding, “With management of blood glucose medications, diet, activity and regular follow-up care, this disease can be managed and you can live a healthy life with Type 2 diabetes.”
Lack of early prenatal care
Though there are other factors that result in poor maternal and child health outcomes, Dr. Yewande Oladeinde described delayed access to early prenatal care as a “lost opportunity for early screening and interventions that will potentially reduce pregnancy-related complications.”
Oladeinde is a member of the county Health Department’s Maternal Child Health Collaborative and is “executive champion” of Black Mamas Building Bridges — an organization born out of a focus group discussion conducted by the Health Department to understand barriers to healthy birth outcomes among Black and Brown mothers in Frederick County. Since then, Oladeinde said, the group has been working to build momentum around addressing disparities in maternal and child health across all demographics.
Of the 681 people who gave birth in Frederick County in 2019, 23.2 percent reported having delayed prenatal care. The trend of Black and Latina women delaying this kind of care has held steady in the county over the last four years, Oladeinde said. She posed a question to those participating in Wednesday’s forum: “Is this acceptable? Is this the trend we would like to see, especially for populations that experience health care disparities and are already contending with so much?”
The county must address the underlying root causes that contribute to risk factors of women delaying care, Oladeinde said — things like education, family income and access to safe and affordable housing, but also negative encounters they’ve previously had with health care providers.
Additionally, she said, the county must increase protective factors by providing adequate social support and access to universal home visiting programs, as well as ensuring diversity among health care providers. It’s also important to have providers who are “culturally humble,” she said, meaning they can acknowledge what they do not know and are willing to learn.
“If we did nothing to address this problem, what would happen is that we’d be increasing disparity, inequities and injustice,” she said. “It’s really not an option at this point to do nothing.”
Mental health
The first sentence on the World Health Organization’s mental health webpage reads, “There is no health without mental health.” To Shannon Aleshire, CEO of Frederick County’s Mental Health Association, that’s a pretty powerful statement.
All too often, she said, we forget that health is more than just the absence of illness. She urged those attending Wednesday’s meeting to think of mental health as a continuum — one on which every single Frederick County resident exists.
Risk factors for experiencing mental health issues include genes, biology, the chemical balance within a person’s body, their environment and whether they have experienced trauma, Aleshire said. Though no disparity data is available in Frederick County for mental health issues, focus group members pointed out differences surrounding affordability and accessibility, she noted.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for mental health services has skyrocketed, Aleshire said. MHA’s walk-in crisis program served as many people in the first half of this fiscal year as it did in the entire 2019 fiscal year. But she ended her remarks on a hopeful message: “I feel like there’s a definite interest in this topic of mental health. Truly, I cannot remember another time when mental health has been so talked about by so many people.
“And because of this groundswell, I believe that our community can garner the resources needed to address these issues,” she added.
Obesity in adolescents and adults
Dr. Kristin Conley, a physician with the Frederick Health Medical Group with expertise in internal and obesity medicine, described obesity as “one of the most important and far-reaching health concerns in the country and our county.”
Its causes are closely linked with a large number of health conditions, she said, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, asthma and many types of cancer.
In Frederick County, she said, there are higher rates of obesity among white and Hispanic females compared to other groups. Statewide, 64 percent of Marylanders are considered overweight or obese.
The county would not be able to change some risk factors for obesity, Conley said, including genetics and somebody’s family history. But it can work to help people improve their eating and exercise habits and increase awareness of community health and wellness resources.
“Obesity is preventable,” she said. “We can reverse the trends that led to the current epidemic when making changes in our policies and practices and also [make] sure that healthy food and activity choices are available for all.”
