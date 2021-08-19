Frederick's investments in technology allowed the city to better weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city completed a number of major road and infrastructure projects in the past year, Mayor Michael O'Connor said in his "State of the City" Thursday.
The city's decisions to enhance network security and shift to cloud-based software allowed many workers to work remotely while still delivering service to residents, O'Connor said.
“I have said often over the past 18 months, I hope we learn the right lessons from the pandemic and apply them to our work moving forward,” he said.
The speech – given from a darkened theater in Warehouse Cinemas on Frederick's Golden Mile – came as O'Connor seeks a second term as the city's mayor and less than a month before the Sept. 14 primary.
Part of the speech addressed different ways the city handled the pandemic.
The city's Department of Housing and Human Services provided food pick-up sites around the city and offered telehealth appointments for patients, while the economic development office shifted budgets to help businesses with rent, utilities and making payroll, O'Connor said.
City staff also worked with Frederick County and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs to set up utility and rental assistance programs, and they relaxed parking enforcement downtown and set up pop-up dining and curbside service to help restaurants.
O'Connor pointed to the hiring of Ramenta Cottrell to head the new Housing and Human Services Department and Police Chief Jason Lando to lead the Frederick Police Department as important additions over the past 12 months.
He hailed the police department's recent announcement of a mobile crisis response car to help with calls involving people in the midst of a mental health crisis, as well as the agency's new multi-cultural liaison unit to help serve under-represented residents.
“These efforts have come as communities have grappled with difficult conversation about race and the role government institutions have played, Frederick included, in perpetuating inequality,” O'Connor said. “I am proud of Frederick's response to engage and accept that for Frederick to stay strong everyone must have a place at the table.”
He announced that a new equity program administrator will be starting at the end of the month, part of helping the city meet the goals set forth in a disparity study unveiled in March to help increase opportunities for women, minority-owned and small businesses to be involved in the city's procurement process.
O'Connor noted public works crews completed road projects on Butterfly Lane and Contender Way on the city's west side, as well as improvements to a water line on 7th Street, and the city unveiled an extension of the main runway at Frederick Municipal Airport.
Along with the opening of Warehouse Cinemas, O'Connor also hailed the redevelopment of the K-Mart property on the Golden Mile into four businesses and the opening of the Common Market location in a former Safeway on 7th Street as examples of the city's business success.
“The progress we have made, despite a pandemic that has loosened but not let go, is a testament to the strength of our people, our businesses and our collective will to not just survive in the face of uncertainty but to thrive,” O'Connor said. “The lessons and the stories rhyme. Frederick is resilient. Our residents and businesses are optimistic. And we persevere.”
