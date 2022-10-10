The Frederick County Health Department is offering free flu shots for children 6 months to 18 years old whose insurance can’t cover the shot, or don’t have insurance at all.
The shots are available only by appointment on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon or Oct. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m, according to a press release from the Health Department.
Children who are not eligible to get vaccinated from their health care provider, have insurance that doesn’t cover immunizations costs or don’t have health insurance at all can get the free shot, the release said.
The Maryland Department of Health is supplying the shots, the release said. The county doesn’t have flu vaccines for adults 19 or older, the release said, but encourages adults to get shots at the many locations in the county.
Children getting a flu shot must be accompanied by one person who is 18 or older. If no one can accompany the child, a parent or guardian must send a written note that authorizes that the child can receive the vaccine, the release said.
