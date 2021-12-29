As Pat Ray tells it, her journey with the Frederick Health Auxiliary started with online shopping — a little too much of it.
She had recently retired as the IT asset manager at Montgomery College and, she recalled with a laugh, was becoming very best friends with Jeff Bezos. At the time, her mother was a volunteer at Select Seconds, a thrift shop run by the auxiliary on East Patrick Street, and she suggested her daughter join her.
“‘I can do that,’” Ray remembers saying. “That was 10 years ago. And here I am.”
Sitting in the auxiliary’s office at Frederick Health Hospital on a recent afternoon, Ray smiled behind her mask. She’s been president of the volunteer workforce since 2018 and says she could brag on it all day long. She can rattle off facts about its history and contributions to the health system like a living encyclopedia.
A group of women in the Frederick community started an auxiliary for the local health system on Sept. 11, 1952, to help guide patients through the hospital and support it through fundraising. Nearly 70 years later, the organization has more than 300 members — and another 100 junior volunteers — and has raised more than $10.3 million for the health system, Ray said proudly.
The auxiliary plays a critical role in the health system, Ray said. Its members run the gift shop at the hospital, where all revenue is donated back to Frederick Health; work information desks at health system facilities; help escort and transport patients; and deliver flowers and reading material to rooms. They’re also particularly adept at “providing smiles,” Ray said.
The function volunteers typically fill in the health system dramatically shifted when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Though auxiliary members have since returned to working in-person at Frederick Health facilities, Ray and president and health system CEO Tom Kleinhanzl decided on March 13 of last year to send all volunteers home to keep them safe and suppress the spread of the virus within the health system.
The next week, Ray got another call from Kleinhanzl. Hospitals across the nation were facing shortages of personal protective equipment and he had a question for her: Could the auxiliary make face masks for Frederick Health employees?
Ray still gets emotional when she thinks of how the organization’s sewing committee responded when she asked what they thought of the project.
“I was put in a position where I had to ask a bunch of 80-year-old ladies, ‘Can you come on over and help me, even though the governor and everybody’s telling you, ‘Don’t come out of your house?’” she recalled. And they said, ‘Where do you want us?’”
In the weeks and months that followed, volunteers and community members made some 5,000 reusable hospital gowns, 10,000 face shields and thousands of face masks, Ray recalled. They set up shop at Frederick Health Village and became a little family, sharing stories and laughs during lunch breaks. Doctors and their spouses came by to help. Even Kleinhanzl’s wife lent a hand.
When Ray thinks about it, she says the best part of being president of the auxiliary is the opportunity it gives her to get to know all of the volunteers. She loved her Select Seconds community — the 80 to 90 people it takes to keep the thrift shop chugging along — but now she has the chance to meet everyone who contributes to the health system’s mission.
“It takes a special person — not me — but it takes a special person to give their time, their treasure, their talent, to come and help the community,” she said.
Wherever there’s a need in the health system, that’s where you can find Ray’s volunteers, from the emergency department’s development office to the call center to COVID-19 clinics.
Some have similar motivations behind their service to Ray, who credits Frederick Health Hospital for saving her life after an illness. Others are simply looking for a way to fill their time after retirement. Still others don’t have many relatives in the Frederick area and have come to see the auxiliary as family.
“I think if you have that giving spirit, and I can find you at the right time, I can get you to come in,” she said. “And then once you’re here, you see all the good things that the health system — not just the hospital but the whole system — does for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.