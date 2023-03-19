Local acupuncturist Jessica Feltz is celebrating 15 years of bringing accessible acupuncture to the Frederick Community. To celebrate, acupuncture sessions are being offered with a 15% discount through International Worker’s Day on May 1.
Shortly after opening her clinic on West Patrick Street, Feltz’s business plan was named a winner in the 2008 Rockville Economic Department’s StartRight! Competition for Women Entrepreneurs. Analysts called it a revolutionary and necessary approach to providing accessible care to working- and middle-class communities.
Feltz’s clinic survived the Great Recession and grew, necessitating the move to a larger location on North Market Street in 2014.
In 2017, the Maryland State Legislature honored Feltz with a citation for her commitment to the community.
Feltz has been named one of the top acupuncturists by readers of The Frederick News-Post annually since 2016.
During the COVID lockdowns, Feltz began offering traveling acupuncture services throughout Frederick County. Feltz provides acupuncture in people’s homes and offices, at home births, in recovery communities, at yoga retreats and to people with disabilities. Feltz has brought affordable acupuncture to people and places that had not previously had access.
To date, Feltz has given more than 100,000 acupuncture treatments to people in the Frederick community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.