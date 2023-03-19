JessicaTheTravelingPunk-123.jpg

Local acupuncturist Jessica Feltz is celebrating 15 years of bringing accessible acupuncture to the Frederick Community. To celebrate, acupuncture sessions are being offered with a 15% discount through International Worker’s Day on May 1.

Shortly after opening her clinic on West Patrick Street, Feltz’s business plan was named a winner in the 2008 Rockville Economic Department’s StartRight! Competition for Women Entrepreneurs. Analysts called it a revolutionary and necessary approach to providing accessible care to working- and middle-class communities.

