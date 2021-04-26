Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force has completed 211 missions across the state, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
That’s some of the work that is being highlighted by the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst in a recent article.
The Vaccine Equity Task Force works with local health departments and heath systems across the state to improve vaccine access and administration in minority, vulnerable and underserved communities.
The article in the journal made note of the state’s Vaccine Equity Index, which is the percentage of a racial/ethnic group that has received at least one dose of the vaccine divided by the percentage of that racial/ethnic group in the total population.
Over a seven-week period among Maryland residents 65 and older, the VEI for Black residents rose by 48 percent from 0.58 to 0.86, while it increased for Hispanic/Latino residents by 36 percent from 0.59 to 0.80.
