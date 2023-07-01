Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Recreational bowling. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865 or gvblessing@comcast.net.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785 or jsusan481@aol.com.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 a.m. third Monday of the month, William R. Talley Rec Center, Classroom A (ground floor) 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Jane at 501-658-8680 or janehufstedler@gmail.com.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199 or mafoltz919@verizon.net.
Bicycling — As scheduled March through November, weather permitting. Helmets required. Rides vary. Kathy at 301-606-0064 or sailawayhr@comcast.net.
Bocce — 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, Baker Park, Frederick, May through September. Terri at 301-508-0283 or cyclechick54@outlook.com.
Softball — Practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April through September. Games on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Call Adrian at 301-662-6623.
FREDERICK KEYS BASEBALL HOME GAMES
Tickets $9 to $15. Games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick. mlbdraftleague.com/frederick or 301-815-9939.
July 1 — 6 p.m, West Virginia Black Bears
July 2 — 1 p.m., West Virginia Black Bears
July 3 — 6 p.m., Trenton Thunder
July 7 — 7 p.m., Williamsport Crosscutters
July 8 — 6 p.m., Williamsport Crosscutters
July 9 — 1 p.m., Williamsport Crosscutters
July 18 and 19 — 7 p.m., West Virginia Black Bears
July 20 — noon, West Virginia Black Bears
July 27 and 28 — 7 p.m., Trenton Thunder
FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL HOME GAMES
Tickets $9 to $15. Games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick. Tickets at frederickatlanticleague.com or 301-815-9939.
July 4 — 4 p.m., Gastonia Honey Hunters
July 5 and 6 — 5 p.m., Gastonia Honey Hunters
July 21 — 7 p.m., Charleston Dirty Birds
July 22 — 6 p.m., Charleston Dirty Birds, post-game fireworks, jersey auction for National Foundation for Cancer Research
July 23 — 1 p.m., Charleston Dirty Dogs
July 29 — 6 p.m., High Point Rockers
July 30 — noon, High Point Rockers
July 31 — 7 p.m., High Point Rockers
— — —
July 1
All Levels Yoga Class
Saturdays through October. With experienced instructors from Yogamour studio. BYO mat and water. $15 donation suggested.
Time: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Location: FAC's Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick
Also July 7 and 8. Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions and revenge. True documented stories of the paranormal with Maryland’s oldest operating Ghost Tour. Uncover political savvy and defiant citizens, patriots from the Revolutionary War, beckoning soldiers from the Civil War. Reservations recommended. $15.
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Begins at Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery, 124 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 301-668-8922 or marylandghosttours.com
July 2
ESL Beginners Conversation Class
For adults who want to practice their English to a conversation class. Hosted by Literacy Council of Frederick County. Registration is required. Free.
Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-600-8200 or frederickliteracy.org
Bingo
Every Sunday evening for fun and community with weekly bingo games. All welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m., games at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-3437 or bethsholomfrederick.org
July 3
Duplicate Bridge
Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. We'll even guarantee you a partner. On the first Monday and Thursday of every month. $7.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Orioles Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-254-4727 or bridgewebs.com/frederick
Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through July 8. Rides, games, fireworks, nightly entertainment, food. July 3 — The Full Effect Band; July 4 — Mike Kuster and The Catoctin Cowboys, bingo in the hall; July 5 — 5.5 Men Band; July 6 — Tall in the Saddle, bingo in the hall; July 7 — music by Feehan Brothers followed by fireworks; July 8 — The Slipback Band. Ride night specials.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. carnival grounds, West Frederick Street, Walkersville
Contact: walkersvillefire.com
Manchester Volunteer Fire Dept. Carnival
Continues nightly through July 8. Kitchen opens at 5 p.m. Parade July 5, fireworks July 6 at 9:30 p.m. Rides, games, raffles. Beer garden for ages 12 and older. more. July 3 — Best Regards; July 4 — Josh Christina; July 5 — Reagan Years; July 6 — Boot Leg; July 7 — Joe Forrester/Elvis; July 8 — Red Dirt Revolution.
Time: 5 to 11 p.m.
Location; Carnival grounds, 3297 York St., Manchester
Contact: manchestervfd.org
July 4
Frederick's 4th: An Independence Day Celebration
Two stages of entertainment, family-friendly rides and amusements, food trucks, beer gardens, fireworks.
Time: Noon to dusk
Location: Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2844 or celebratefrederick.com
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer. Relaxed an casual. Happy hour pricing, full menu available; drink special Gender Fluid. 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
Contact: 240-409-8858 or facebook.com/prideonthepatio
July 5
A House Divided: Civil War
The Civil War tested and consumed the country for more than four years. Explore how this great conflict and subsequent Reconstruction period are depicted through the traditional mediums of painting and sculpture, as well as the then new medium of photography. Presenter: Smithsonian American Art Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center; Also online @ Emmitsburg, Frederick, Urbana 50+ Centers
FAC After Hours: Joe Keyes Improv Jazz
Equal parts frontman, poet, and conductor, Joe Keyes leads his nine-piece Late Bloomer Band through a fresh concoction of funk, R&B, soul, rock, and jazz while drawing on the musical auras of Miles Davis, Gil Scott-Heron, Sun Ra, and early Parliament-Funkadelic. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Swing Dance
Every first Wednesday through Oct. 4. Amanda Comi and friends of Revolution Modern Dance offer a beginner lesson covering swing and blues basics. Social dancing follows. Beverages and small packaged snacks will be available for purchase, proceeds support Sky Stage and the Frederick Arts Council. Beer/wine for 21+ with ID. $5 to $10 suggested or pay what you can.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: FAC's Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or revolutionmoderndance.com
July 6
The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Exhibit
Continues through Dec. 31. From 1896 until 1954, a network of interurban trolley lines were built linking communities across Frederick and Washington counties. This exhibit presents the history of these electric railways and how they changed the landscape and communities of Frederick County. View historical photographs and artifacts from the trolleys and a map showing the various routes that comprised the overall system at its height of operation. Presented in partnership with the Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad Historical Society. $12 adults, $10 ages 60 and older.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Location: Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 301-663-1188 or frederickhistory.org
Alive @ Five: Southern Charm
Live music. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older only, with ID. $6 entry plus $6 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
Get the Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep"
Captures the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin. $45 to $75.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
July 8
159th Anniversary of the Battle of Monocacy Commemoration Weekend
Continues July 9. Known as “The battle that saved Washington.” Events will include special ranger programs, along with military living history demonstrations and exhibits. You can also attend firing demonstrations by both infantry and artillery throughout the day. Free.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Monocacy National Battlefield Visitor Center, 5201 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-3515 or nps.gov/mono
Motown: The Golden Years Dance
For ages 45 and older. Music by DJ Gene King Productions. Dress codes is '70s and '80s look. Tickets are advance sales only, no tickets sold at the door. $30, $25 for ages 65 and older.
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight
Location: Cortland Manor, 19411 Cortland Manor Drive, Hagerstown
Contact: https://tinyurl.com/msy2suf8 for tickets
July 9
Second Sunday Tree Walk
Guided tour with the Frederick County Forestry Board. Learn how to identify common local trees and fun facts about each. Registration required. By donation. Walks are held the second of each month through December.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Either Hood College or Baker Park, register to learn of meeting place
Contact: 301-473-8417 or frederick.forestryboard.org/tree-walk
Summer Concert Series: Elikeh
Elikeh uses elements of Togolese rhythms as a foundation for exploration into American-influenced blues, funk, and rock to produce captivating and danceable Afropop tunes. Free.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
July 10
Hip Replacements
Do you have arthritis and/or pain in your hips? Join us for an educational presentation on hip replacements. Presenter: David Maish, MD, Hip and Knee Replacement Specialist, Frederick Health. Free, pre-register (please let us know the location of the program you will attend).
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online @ Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick, Virtual 50+ Center
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
Guest speaker on a topic of interest to seniors. The mission of the SSA Board is to promote the well-being and quality of life of older adults in Frederick County.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Bourne Building, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick
Contact: 301-639-8518 or frederickcountymd.gov/163/senior-services-advisory-board
Winfield Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival
Continues nightly through July 15.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield
Contact: winfieldvfd.org
Literacy Council of Frederick County Volunteer Information Session
Also at 7 p.m. July 13.
Recruiting volunteer tutors to work with adults one-to-one or in small groups of 2-3 adults. No previous experience required. Attendance of a volunteer session is required prior to registering for a tutor training workshop. Pre-register.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 301-600-2066 or frederickliteracy.org
July 11
MAP: Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity partners with local seniors who need assistance to complete necessary repairs or modifications to their homes. Each project is specific to the needs of the homeowner and their home in order to increase the quality of life for the homeowner and keep their home a safe and stable environment. Presenter: Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
GreenSpring Concert Series: Principally Harps!
Principally Harps!, Mindy Cutcher and Janet Witman, blends the talents and experiences of two of America's finest harpists in presentations of virtuosity, distinct style, and impeccable ensemble. Their varied programs include stunning adaptations of great "hits" from opera, ballet and orchestral repertoire. Final concert of the series is July 14, at 4 p.m., with the Maryland Summer Harp Institute Ensemble. Free.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Location: St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10621 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 804-837-9355 or academy@greenspringmusic.org
July 12
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Burn Prevention
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on Fireworks and Sky Lanterns Safety. Free, drop-in.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Chronic Pain
Do you have chronic pain that doesn’t respond to medication? Learn about alternative ways to help manage pain such as physical therapy, massage, and acupuncture. There will also be demonstration regarding the use of acupuncture. Presenter: Brian Hanlon, D.Ac., L.Ac. with Structural Elements. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
50+ Community for Life
Learn about the Maryland Community for LifeSM program which has been developed by the Maryland Department of Aging to support older adults as they age at home. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Bingo Night
Sponsored by St. Peter's Knights of Columbus Council 13290. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird games at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. $20, additional games available for purchase.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Location: St. Peter Catholic Church, Sappington Hall, 9190 Church St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-471-3533 or Facebook page
July 13
Alive @ Five: Zootu
Live music. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older only, with ID. $6 entry plus $6 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
July 14
Circle of Friends: Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association Mmemory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Seniors in the Park: Classic Rock Concert
“Classic” DreamStreet: 4-piece Classic Rock Cover Band. Lineup includes acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, drums & percussion. Set lists range from mid-tempo to up-tempo songs from a wide range of artists. Hosted by Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Concert: Free, Registration is not required
Box Lunch: Free, pre-registration is required by Friday, July 7 (You must be a Frederick County resident age 60 or older)
Parking Information: Free shuttle service available from the Frederick Church of the Brethren parking lot on W. Second St. from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and returning immediately after the concert. Registration not required.
Location: Baker Park Bandshell hosted by Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence
July 15
Intro to Crochet
Join local artisan Amy Porter for this introductory class. Learn how to create a foundation chain and basic stitches. Using these skills, create a unique mug rug to take home. 18 and older. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Annual Community Block Party
In the 100 block of West All Saints St. Free food and school supplies, vendors, entertainment, kids' activities, health screenings. community organizations and resources.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St. and the entire block, Frederick
Contact: 301-663-9380 or asburyumcfmd.org
Lawn Party at the High Wheel Race
Downtown Frederick’s newest outdoor happy hour on the front lawn of City Hall! Featuring craft beverages, family-friendly fun, music by the Dapper DJs and an exclusive inside-the-track experience during the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race. Cocktails, beer and wine will be $5 each. Free entry.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: on the front lawn of City Hall, 101 N. Court St., Frederick
Contact: mainstreet@downtownfrederick.org
National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race
Racers from across the globe compete for the championship title by racing through the streets of historic downtown Frederick atop high wheel bicycles. High wheel bicycles (also known as penny farthings), which were popular in the 1880s, are bicycles with a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel. The race consists of a criterium (multi-lap) race along a 0.4 mile route through the heart of the historic district.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Location: Begins at Brewer's Alley, North Market Street, Frederick
Contact: 301-600-4047 or highwheelracecom
July 16
Civil War Style Church Service
Nondenominational church service conducted by a preacher wearing Civil War period attire & worshipers sing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War. Most sermons preached were originally delivered between 1861-1865. A short living history program immediately follows each service. The wearing of Civil War period attire is encouraged (but not required). Everyone is welcome to attend! Sundays through Nov. 19.
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: 321-610-7246 or historicrockyspringschapelandschoolhouse.org
Summer Concert Series: The Breakaways
Alt-rock/pop. Free.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
July 17
Researching the History of Your Home
Unless you are the first to live in your house, you’ve probably at some point wondered who else cooked in your kitchen, when your roof was last replaced, or what that strange door that leads to nothing was originally used for. Even if your house isn’t a famous landmark, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a rich history. In this program, learn where to find government records related to your home, how to research historical archives for information, and what to look for in your house itself for clues. Speaker: Julie Saylor, Maryland Department, Enoch Pratt Free Library. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Literacy Council of Frederick County Training Workshop for Tutors
Must attend all three sessions: July 17, 19 and 24. Attendance of a volunteer information session is required prior to registering for tutor training workshop. Pre-register.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: 301-600-2066 or frederickliteracy.org
July 18
48th Urbana Volunteer Fire Dept. Carnival
Continues nightly through July 23. Rides, games, food, nightly platters, beer garden (21 and older), raffle. Fireworks July 21. Special ride night prices. July 18 — Rick K. & The Allnighters; July 19 — Park Avenue Band; July 20 — Guys in Thin Ties, '80s; July 21 — Full Effect Band; July 22 — Hot Fun; July 23 — Dean Crawford & The Dunn's River Band.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Urbana VFD carnival grounds, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
Contact: urbanavfd.com
July 19
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights.
Time: p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
July 20
Fireworks and Sky Lanterns Safety
Frederick County Fire and Rescue will be taking blood pressures and giving a presentation on Fireworks and Sky Lanterns Safety. Free, drop-in.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-3525
Fresh Conversations: Nutrition Program
Do you want to discuss current nutrition and health topics and discover new ways to stay active and independent? Join us for this month’s gathering of Fresh Conversations: Paint Your Plate with Color! This program is being offered through a partnership between the University of Maryland Extension and the Maryland Department of Aging. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online @ Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick, Virtual 50+ Center
Alive @ Five: Sometime in September
Live music. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older only, with ID. $6 entry plus $6 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
July 21
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
July 22
Intro to Tennis Workshop
Taught by former Linganore High varsity team captain Danny Hester. Pre-registration requested, limited to 20 people. Intended for middle school-age through adults. Free.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Watkins Park, 615 Center St., Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-1424 or parksmanager@mountairymd.gov
How to Deal Naturally with Pests, Fungus & Disease in the Garden
Learn from local Master Gardener Maritta Grau how to naturally protect plants from pests, fungus and disease. 18 and older. Free.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Concert on the Hill: The Hyssongs
Favorite hymns. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg
Contact: tomscreekumc.com
July 23
Summer Concert Series: In Too Deep
Pop, rock and emo cover band from Baltimore. Free.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
July 24
Medicare Hot Topics
Keep up-to-date on current events with Medicare and related benefits. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Watercolor: Seashells on the Beach
Create a watercolor painting of shells at the beach. New and returning students welcome! Instructor: Dorothea Barrick. Pre-register. $15.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
The Enduring Mystery of "Amelia Earhart: Tale of Two Sisters"
July 24 is Ameila Earhart Day. Watch the documentary "Amelia Earhart: Tale of Two Sisters," which provides a brief overview of Amelia Earhart’s life, career and disappearance. The documentary also reviews Earhart’s relationship with her sister and features testimony from her niece. Join the discussion after the film. Presenter: Timeline – World History. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center; Also online @ Emmitsburg, Frederick, Urbana 50+ Centers
July 25
Jefferson Ruritan Carnival
Continues nightly through July 30. Rides 6 to 10 p.m., all night, every night for $25. Bingo at 7 p.m. Outdoor games, food platters 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nightly entertainment: July 25 — Park Avenue; July 26 — Full Effect; July 27 — Bobby D & The Truckstop Burritos; July 28 — Inside Out; July 29 — Brushfire; July 30 — The Spinouts/Taylor Brown Elvis Show.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Jefferson Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson
Contact: jeffersonruritan.org
July 25
Alive @ Five: Skatt Daddy
Live music. Outdoor happy hour. Ages 21 and older only, with ID. $6 entry plus $6 drinks. Food available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick
July 27
Virtual Genealogy Lecture Series: Finding Your Way With Maps
Presenter is Mary Mannix. Via Zoom. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom
Contact: https://tinyurl.com/msfsajvy
July 28
Comedy Night
A night of standup comedy under the stars, every fourth Friday of the month through October. Beer, wine with ID/ concessions available for purchase. $10.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: FAC's Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick
July 29
Totem Pole Playhouse: "Million Dollar Quartet"
Must register by July 7. The Tony® Award-nominated musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. "Million Dollar Quartet" brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more. $55, pre-register by July 7.
Time: Noon-approximately 6 p.m.
Location: Leave from Frederick Senior Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-7020 or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
July 30
Summer Concert Series: The Vi-Kings
“'60s/early '70s Soundtrack of Your Life.” Beatles, Stones, Motown, Kinks, Credence, Dylan, Eagles, Petty, Byrds, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, and on and on. Free.
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
July 31
Mount Airy VFC Carnival
Continues nightly through Aug. 5. Food, games, rides, nightly entertainment. July 31 — Jay Henley and Stone Broke, classic country; Aug. 1 — Streamline, '70s and '80s rock; Aug. 2 — Chris Woodward and Shindiggin', rockin' country; Aug. 3 — Hayden Shaw and Friends, traditional bluegrass; Aug. 4 — Special Delivery, classic rock and dance; Aug. 5 — Davisson Brothers Band, from Clarksburg, W.Va., by way of Nashville.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Location: MAVFC Carnival Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Contact: mavfc.org
