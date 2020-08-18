For more than 20 years, Theresa Harrison has sent kind notes to loved ones and expected nothing in return. Now, the Walkersville woman is taking her small act of kindness to a much larger scale through her volunteer organization "Just a Kind Note."
Each volunteer in the group writes at least three notes to someone a month. Originally, the intent was to pick people you know who might be older and more likely to be lonelier.
"I decided in February of this year that, you know, I noticed that my notes caused people to feel happier and put a smile on their face, that we should do this for a larger group of people," Harrison said. "So I asked 10 people if I could talk to them, introduce them to the idea, which I did, and they all thought it was a great idea."
But once the pandemic started, the group shifted its mission to start including anybody and everybody.
"A lot of people don't think that young people are lonely, or think about the fact that you can be among people and still be lonely," Harrison said. "As we all have been seeing lately, depression is real, it's happening a lot, and this could make a difference in someone's life."
Since forming this spring, the group has garnered 250 volunteers from all over the country, and has started receiving requests for notes from organizations. The requests are coming from all across the country, at places such as recovery homes, domestic violence shelters and hospitals.
Now, Harrison and her group of volunteers need help to keep up with the demand. Volunteers can also write to people they know in addition to helping with requests.
Volunteers must be able to commit for a year, and to send three notes a month.
Notes are a mix of homemade cards and store-bought blank notes. Harrison said she keeps a pack of notes on her at all times so she can write out a few when she's waiting for something.
All notes use the same PO Box as a return address so people do not have to put their own. Additionally, Harrison says the point of a kind note is to simply brighten someone's day, without them feeling obligated to respond or return the favor.
Harrison decided to use the PO Box once she started receiving thank you cards in response to her notes.
"And I thought 'that's so cute,' but it's just to uplift you for a moment," Harrison said. "Put a smile on your face for a moment. And it has been extremely impactful."
Harrison knows the impact the notes can have first-hand. She recently went into remission after a two-year-long fight with cancer, during which her friend Olivia White at Hood College sent her handwritten notes.
"I would receive notes, and I know how it feels," she said. "How a note and the message helps me remain strong and committed to healing."
She knows that with many people isolating during the pandemic, they are probably feeling like they need help healing, too.
"Think about the fact that because of the pandemic, people lost jobs, people are concerned about their bills and mortgages. People are dying," Harrison said. "At the same time, we had the George Floyd incident. So all of this has converged at the same time, and it's a lot for anyone."
Just a Kind Note is launching its own website where all the information can be found starting on Aug. 20, at www.justakindnote.com.
