Kite's Urbana cell therapy manufacturing facility has received federal approval for commercial production of its treatment for blood cancer, the global biopharmaceutical company announced Tuesday.
Employees at the 275,000-square-foot Urbana plant will join other Kite scientists in producing chimeric antigen receptor T therapies, a kind of cancer treatment — more commonly referred to as “CAR T-cell therapy” — that researchers individually design for every patient.
Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, has the largest in-house cell therapy manufacturing network in the world, with plants also in Southern California and Amsterdam, according to a company press release on Tuesday.
The company’s Urbana location opened last year on a 20-acre plot of land on Bennett Creek Boulevard that Kite purchased for $7.5 million, The Frederick News-Post previously reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for commercial production last week.
With Tuesday’s announcement, along with other advances across the Kite network, the company estimates its manufacturing capacity will increase 50%.
In a press release, Kite CEO Christi Shaw called the site’s FDA approval an “important milestone” and said it will strengthen the company’s ability to meet the needs of people living with difficult-to-treat blood cancers.
“Manufacturing is central to every decision we make at Kite,” she said. “Our teams hold patients’ cells in their hands every day, which could mean the difference between getting a chance to live or possibly losing their battle with cancer. It must be fast and extremely high quality to give patients the best outcome.”
It takes Kite’s manufacturing centers about 16 days to develop a specialized CAR T-cell therapy for a single patient. To produce a patient’s treatment, scientists use T-cells that have been extracted from their white blood cells.
The patient’s T-cells, which function as part of their immune system, are then modified at Kite’s manufacturing plants to recognize, attack and destroy their cancer cells. Afterward, the cells are sent to the patient’s hospital to be infused back into their body.
CAR T-cell therapy is available at over 275 sites around the world, including more than 110 cancer hospitals in America, according to the release.
Earlier this month, the FDA approved Yescarta — Kite’s commercially available CAR T-cell therapy — to be used for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma who did not respond to their first treatment or relapsed within 12 months.
The approval roughly doubled the number of U.S. patients eligible for this treatment, Kite spokeswoman Tracy Rossin wrote in an email. Yescarta will be manufactured at the Urbana site.
Kite anticipates it will have 400 employees at its Urbana plant by the end of 2022, according to Tuesday’s press release.
The Urbana site also has unfinished space available to further boost its capacity in the future, allowing employees to accommodate possible new scientific and technological advances in the cell therapy field, according to the release.
Congratulations to the folks at Kite! Well done!
Very nice!
