A leader of a local nonprofit will now head the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission.
Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Elizabeth Chung to serve as chairwoman of the commission. Chung has served on the CHRC since 2013, and has served as vice chairwoman for the last two years. She also serves as executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick.
Chung has pioneered the implementation of community health workers in Maryland, according to a release about the appointment.
Chung has served on a variety of advisory committees, boards and commissions, including the Health Services Cost Review Commission, Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, Frederick Human Relations Commission, Interfaith Housing Alliance, National Cancer Institute and the Regional Community Network. Chung is active on the Asian Pacific American Commission of the Governor's Office of Community Initiative and the Frederick County Commission on Aging.
(2) comments
Why is her race important?
Where does it say what her race is? She helps everyone.
