The Frederick County Health Department and two local police departments have received grants from Maryland's Motor Vehicle Administration to help prevent crashes and roadway deaths.
The grants to the health department, Frederick Police Department and Mount Airy Police Department were part of $11.8 million in state and federal highway safety grants in Maryland announced Monday.
The money can be used to increase seat belt usage; prevent impaired, distracted or aggressive driving; improve safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promote correct use of child safety seats; pay for overtime for traffic enforcement; support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; and increase the efficiency of traffic data systems in the state, according to a release.
The health department received $77,339, the Frederick Police Department got $40,000 and the Mount Airy Police Department got $4,000.
In 2019, Maryland saw 534 deaths and thousands of injuries in crashes around the state.
The grants are provided based on crash data for each county, or applications from organizations.
The money must be used for traffic safety initiatives, and can be used beginning Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.