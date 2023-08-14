More than 65 Lions and Leo Clubs in the Western Maryland district are raising money for a large commuter bus to be used to provide free vision, hearing, blood pressure and diabetes screenings during community gatherings.

The mobile screening unit will cost $240,000, including the cost of equipment, according to Barbara Myers, president of the Frederick Fusion Lions Club.

Tags

(1) comment

cyntiast

The large parking lot for FHH Frederick Health Hospital would be a great location to park the bus for no charge. Hopefully there can be an arrangement made to make that happen.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription