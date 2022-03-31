Volunteers and outreach workers in Frederick County this month will be surveying young people experiencing housing instability — an undercounted group that is sometimes called the “invisible population.”
Starting Monday, the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County will ask certain people under the age of 25, who are independent from their parents and do not currently have permanent housing, to fill out a confidential form that includes questions about their life experiences, housing history and the challenges they’ve faced in getting the help they need.
The survey will be an opportunity for the county to raise awareness about how many of its young people are experiencing homelessness, said Maureen Walker, program administrator for the partnership’s THRIVE! Host Home Network.
“This is a great initiative to be able to identify and not only see the number of young people impacted by homelessness,” she said, “but also recognize what that experience looks like and what barriers exist in our communities for young folks to exit out of homelessness.”
The campaign is part of Youth REACH MD, a collaborative effort of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland General Assembly, and the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, which is seeking an accurate count of young people experiencing homelessness in the state.
The effort began in 2015 as a pilot program with only a handful of communities in Maryland participating and has only grown over time. Frederick County conducted its first youth homelessness survey in 2018, counting 145 unaccompanied young people.
The county didn’t participate in the 2020 count due to the pandemic.
This year is the first time all jurisdictions in Maryland are administering surveys, said Carrie Gould-Kabler, program manager for the University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Institute for Innovation and Implementation.
Having comprehensive data on youth homelessness is important for a number of reasons, Gould-Kabler said. It helps leaders create budgets that are responsive to a community’s most pressing needs and helps agencies better understand the kinds of programs and services that would be most helpful to the young people they serve.
“Figuring out how to do successful counts and have meaningful counts really needs to be a part of each community or region’s strategic plan or blueprint to how they want to move forward with ending homelessness in their jurisdiction or region,” Gould-Kabler said.
Though the point-in-time census of homeless people conducted annually by the city of Frederick logs some information about children and young adults experiencing housing instability, it doesn’t capture the full picture, Gould-Kabler explained.
This year, the survey counted 34 people under the age of 18 who were experiencing homelessness and 11 people between the ages of 18 and 24. But unlike the partnership’s survey, which will last until April 17, the point-in-time count took place over the span of a single day and only noted people staying in temporary housing programs in the city or living outside.
Homelessness among young people often looks different than this, Gould-Kabler said.
“They really are extremely resourceful and extremely resilient, and are typically sleeping on friends’ couches, jumping from family member to family member, so they actually have a place to sleep,” she said. “But it’s only short-term and it’s not permanent, and so they don’t have any kind of real stability or security in that housing.”
In this year’s Youth REACH MD survey, young people will be asked background questions, like where they stayed last night and why they are not currently living with their parent, guardian or foster parent. They’ll also be asked about the services they’ve tried to access in the past year and the obstacles they faced in accessing those services.
Respondents will also be asked for their insight into policies that should be changed to make life easier for them and others in similar situations, and what agencies can do to better serve them.
To encourage participation, the partnership will give $15 gift cards to those who answer the survey, Walker said. Though the questionnaire is confidential, she said, volunteers and outreach workers will be offering participants the option to provide their contact information to the partnership, so the agency can help connect them with additional services.
For the first time, the partnership has hired a “youth ambassador” who will help the agency administer the survey by identifying places online and offline where young people experiencing homelessness tend to gather and by offering other guidance, Walker said.
In hiring for this position, the partnership looked for someone with lived experiences of homelessness, so they could better relate to the young people responding to the questionnaire, Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership Youth Engagement Coordinator Hannah Bollack said.
Including people who have experiences with homelessness is important when making decisions about what programs would best serve them, Bollack said. It’s empowering for young people to use their experiences with housing insecurity to take on leadership positions with the partnership and other agencies, and it’s empowering for kids currently experiencing housing insecurity to see the opportunities available to people who were once in their shoes.
“It’s transforming the negative into an uplifting and meaningful experience,” Bollack said.
In the future, Walker hopes young people will be even more involved in administering the survey. They have so much insight to offer, she said, and are the experts in what youth homelessness looks like in Frederick County.
“That’s something we hopefully will be better at in the 2024 count,” she said, “so, baby steps to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.