The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of the Senior Services Division recently offered a presentation to caregivers through a virtually sponsored meeting by the Elder Services Providers Council.

On Oct. 12, one of Frederick County’s ombudsman, Mia Martino, discussed the advocacy efforts provided by the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for the residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities. She also discussed the differences between assisted living and nursing home placement, as well as care planning strategies. The focus of the session was to make consumers comfortable with this type of care, share common issues and discuss problem resolution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription