The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of the Senior Services Division recently offered a presentation to caregivers through a virtually sponsored meeting by the Elder Services Providers Council.
On Oct. 12, one of Frederick County’s ombudsman, Mia Martino, discussed the advocacy efforts provided by the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for the residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities. She also discussed the differences between assisted living and nursing home placement, as well as care planning strategies. The focus of the session was to make consumers comfortable with this type of care, share common issues and discuss problem resolution.
The word ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin. In the U.S., this word has come to mean “advocate” and is a mandated program under the Older Americans Act.
At the Frederick County Senior Services Division, there are two employees who advocate for residents in long-term care facilities. Staff investigates complaints of alleged neglect and abuse and seeks resolution for residents who have quality of life concerns.
Every jurisdiction in Maryland has an ombudsman, and in Frederick County, the ombudsmen serve residents in 22 assisted livings and seven nursing homes. There are 1,100 beds available for citizens who need rehabilitation services, wound care, medical management or dementia care.
