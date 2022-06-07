I am currently getting ready for a trip that has long been on my bucket list. After five years of planning and saving, my husband and I are taking a trip to Europe! We are planning to see quite a few cities while we are there and are looking forward to the trip. So, it’s safe to say that I have Europe on the brain at the moment. For me, that absolutely includes thinking about food.
There are many foods unique to different cities and countries in Europe. In the past, Debbie Rhoades (who wrote this column for many years) has written about some of these different foods. Her column on the Mediterranean Diet is a great read. One of these fairly well-known, regionally popular foods, is tapas.
Tapas are small plates of food common in Spain, but they are spreading to other parts of the world. These small plates are often packed with fresh and intense flavors and can be a great addition to a healthy diet.
Tapas are usually served with drinks at bars and restaurants. According to an article about the history of tapas, the practice began in the 13th century when the king passed a law that alcohol had to be served with food. The idea was that it would prevent people from drinking too much and engaging in bad or dangerous behavior. The idea caught on and now in many bars, you can find small plates of food being served, often for free, with drinks. In some places, they are simple snacks, like nuts, while in other places they can be small bites of very sophisticated dishes. Personally, I have visited Isabella’s Taverna and Tapas Bar in downtown Frederick for some wonderful tapas dinners.
When I visited Isabella’s, our server encouraged us to order a few plates and then spend some time eating and chatting. They assured us that they would be back if we wanted to order more, so we didn’t need to feel like we had to order all at once. So, we had a lovely evening — eating, talking and ordering other plates when we wanted more to eat. It was interesting to take such a different approach from a typical dinner where you order everything at the beginning and then, if you’re like me, feel obligated to eat just about everything you ordered. Instead, it encourages you to spend time enjoying the food you already have and order more only if you are hungry for something else.
Recently, in the world of nutrition, more people have started talking about the importance of mindful eating and intuitive eating. The basic idea of intuitive eating is that we should listen to our bodies and eat when we are hungry but also stop eating when we feel full. This way, we pay more attention to the cues from our body rather than cues from the outside world, like a clock telling us it is time for lunch or dinner. You can check out intuitiveeating.org if you want to learn more about this practice.
Mindful eating is similar, but it encourages people to pay attention and enjoy what they are eating. For many of us, hectic schedules encourage us to eat quickly without really focusing on the food we are eating. Mindful eating, on the other hand, means slowing down enough to pay attention to flavors, textures and feelings you experience during a meal. To get an idea of what this looks like in practice, here is an activity you can try:
1. Find a food you enjoy (for me, this would probably be a chocolate chip cookie).
2. Spend some time paying attention to all five senses, but save taste for last! What do you see? How does the food feel? Does it make a sound if you squeeze or break it? How does it smell?
3. Finally, take a smaller bite than you normally would and pay attention to the taste as you chew slowly.
4. Finish the food while eating this way, and see if you notice anything about how the experience makes you feel.
To me, tapas seem like a great food to apply some of these concepts. Since they are typically small bites of flavor-packed food, they have so many things to smell and notice in one small bite. And eating them a little at a time, while paying attention to the way you feel, can help you acknowledge when you feel full and are ready to stop eating.
Everyone’s relationship with food is different, so trust yourself to know what works best for you. But if you’re interested in exploring more about these things, try some new ideas. For example, wait until you feel the physical feeling of being hungry before eating at some point this week. Or, try one of these recipes with the mindful eating activity and see how the experience is for you. Even if you don’t end up applying these concepts to your daily life, there is still a lot to gain from trying some new things.
Carrie Sorenson is a certified health education specialist and an extension educator in family and consumer sciences. For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office, go to extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county.
