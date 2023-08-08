dreamstime_xl_110915293
PITTSBURGH — A study published in June in the journal Sleep Health found that regular napping is linked to larger brain volume and could indicate anti-aging properties of napping.

While past research looked at people’s brains and sleep habits and made correlations, this study — with global collaboration including Harvard Medical School — took it one step further in analyzing participants’ genes to locate specific traits associated with napping. The Allegheny Health Network Center for Sleep Medicine thinks it’s a step in the right direction for learning more about sleep and cognition.

 

TrekMan

Naps are the bomb!! 20 mins and refreshed for the rest of the day!!

gary4books
gary4books

My wife and I sleep well at night, but every day around noon we take short naps. Helps a lot.

