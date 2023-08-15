The Lymphoma Research Foundation will host its annual Lymphoma Research Ride in Dickerson on Oct. 1. The Research Ride aims to raise money for lymphoma research programs to benefit patients living with the disease while creating a fun environment for the local lymphoma community.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Bruce Cheson and his wife, Christine, LRF’s Research Ride is a non-competitive bike ride where survivors, caregivers, families, friends and corporate teams ride in honor and memory of those whose lives have been touched by lymphoma.

