The Lymphoma Research Foundation will host its annual Lymphoma Research Ride in Dickerson on Oct. 1. The Research Ride aims to raise money for lymphoma research programs to benefit patients living with the disease while creating a fun environment for the local lymphoma community.
Founded in 2007 by Dr. Bruce Cheson and his wife, Christine, LRF’s Research Ride is a non-competitive bike ride where survivors, caregivers, families, friends and corporate teams ride in honor and memory of those whose lives have been touched by lymphoma.
All cycling abilities are welcome and encouraged. The ride will kick off at the Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain’s base. The morning kickoff will include a breakfast buffet and entertainment.
The Research Ride will feature four route options: 10-Mile Fun Ride, 25-Mile Cure Funder, 40-Mile Changemaker and 50-Mile Research Ride Half Century.
Non-riders are welcome, as well. There will be a post-ride celebration with entertainment, food and beverages. Non-riders can purchase tickets for the post-ride celebration and enjoy the afternoon with their loved ones.
