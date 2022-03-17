Brayden Eyler was only three days old the first time he had surgery.
Born seven weeks before his due date, he was “teeny tiny” at just 5 pounds, 5 ounces, his mom Deona Sparkman said. His heart beat had dropped so low that surgeons had to implant a defibrillator into his heart.
Now a 12-year-old sixth grader at Walkersville Middle School, Eyler has tuberous sclerosis, a rare genetic disease that causes him to develop benign tumors on his heart and kidneys. Because of the disease, he has learning disabilities and has suffered seizures since he was a baby. In January, he started taking a chemotherapy pill to counteract the tumors growing on his kidneys.
Still, Sparkman said he is the “happiest kid.” He laughs easily and smiles even easier. His jokes are terrible, she said, chuckling, but he’s so much fun to be around. He brightens up her whole world, she said.
He stood by the front door of their Thurmont home Wednesday afternoon, his backpack still slung over his shoulder. When his mom asked him where they were going later that month, he grinned.
“To WrestleMania,” he said.
Last month, Sparkman’s family learned Eyler's wish had been granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which funds experiences and trips for critically sick children. In two weeks, Eyler and his mom, stepfather and younger brother — 6-year-old Alex Morgan — will be flying to Arlington, Texas, where Eyler will watch some of his favorite wrestlers go head-to-head.
“What are we gonna do there?” Sparkman asked Eyler. “Eat lots of food?”
“Eat lots of food,” he said.
“Stay up really late?” she asked.
“Yeah,” he said with a big smile.
Eyler and Morgan love wrestling. Sparkman’s long-time boyfriend, Chase Morgan, got them both into it. The two of them will ask the family’s Amazon Alexa to play wrestler theme songs and run around, “hooting and hollering” and doing wrestler moves, Sparkman said.
When Alex Morgan got home from school on Wednesday, he and Eyler jumped around, waving their hands in front of their face — the signature move of WWE wrestler John Cena.
“You can’t see me! The time is now!” they chanted.
Sparkman watched the pair, laughing and occasionally shaking her head.
She can name wrestlers, and said her favorite is Ronda Rousey, but she’s not as passionate about the sport as her kids and boyfriend. More than anything, she said, she’s just excited to see Eyler smile when they head to AT&T Stadium on April 2.
It was her grandmother who filled out the paperwork for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Sparkman didn’t even know she’d done it until she got a call from the nonprofit in 2020, telling her Make-a-Wish was proceeding with Eyler’s referral.
Sparkman’s grandmother died last month, on Feb. 4. Two days later, she got an email from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, announcing Eyler’s wish to go to WrestleMania had been granted.
“It was almost like she was still here,” Sparkman said tearfully. Her 2-year-old daughter, Raelynn, toddled over and handed her a tissue. She handed one to her big brother and took one for herself.
Eyler was close with Sparkman’s grandmother, she said. He called her his “GG.” She’d take him to car shows and doctor’s appointments and Cactus Flats, her favorite restaurant. They’d eat sausages and eggs together for breakfast. Even when she was really sick, Sparkman said, she would watch Eyler during the weekends.
Keeping track of the jigsaw puzzle that is all of Eyler’s doctor’s appointments — including the new addition of therapy sessions for his recently diagnosed autism — and making sure he’s healthy while also caring for her three other kids is a full-time job for Sparkman. It’s a constant battle to get Eyler the resources he needs, she said.
“Either it costs too much to get the help, or the insurance doesn’t cover it or because of COVID, it’s taking forever,” she said.
But with Eyler’s wish, everything just fell into their lap, Sparkman said. The Make-a-Wish Foundation is even arranging for someone to drive them to and from the airport.
Eyler deserves it, Sparkman’s boyfriend Chase Morgan said.
“To have the most special person in his life put it all in motion for him — it couldn’t get any more special than that,” he said.
“She made him happy one last time,” Sparkman said, smiling through her tears.
