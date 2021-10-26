Doctors are busy. That’s no secret.
They work an average of 50 hours each week and see about 20 patients per day, according to a 2018 survey from The Physicians Foundation. In the report, 80 percent of some 9,000 physicians said they were working at full capacity or felt over-extended.
People might not have much face-time with their health care provider at each appointment. A 2018 survey of primary care physicians found that 56 percent spent an average of less than 17 minutes with each of their patients.
We chatted with healthcare providers and employees from the county’s senior services division to find out how you can make the most of that window of time.
What should I do before my doctor’s appointment?
In the days leading up to your visit, make like a Boy Scout and be prepared.
First things first: Schedule appointments with a goal in mind, said Michelle Shaffer, a physician’s assistant specializing in family medicine at Frederick Health. Do you have questions about a type of medication? A new symptom? Sharing this information will help staff members schedule the right kind of appointment for you and set aside the right amount of time, Shaffer said.
Speaking of time, patients often have a long wait ahead of them at doctors’ offices — anywhere between 19 and 41 minutes, said Mary Collins, coordinator for the caregiver program at the county’s senior services division. Scheduling appointments for early in the morning or right after lunch can help cut back on this time, Collins said.
Remember, lists are your friend. Before arriving at your appointment, have a list ready of every medication you take and the doctor who prescribed them. This will help prevent something called “polypharmacy,” said Dolly Kemerer, a clinical assistant professor for Towson University’s nursing department, or the use of multiple drugs to treat a single ailment or condition.
“One doctor is prescribing one thing, another doctor’s prescribing another thing, and oh gee, they’re prescribing the same thing,” Kemerer said. “It’s a generic name versus a trade name.”
You should also make lists of your allergies, symptoms, prescriptions you need refilled, and any questions you have for your doctor.
Shaffer said to also remember to complete any lab tests your provider ordered at your previous appointment before your next visit.
I need a ride to my appointment. Who can help me?
Partners In Care, a nonprofit located in Willowtree Plaza in Frederick, offers rides to older adults in the county who wouldn’t otherwise be able to make non-emergency medical appointments or visit the grocery store, hair salon or pharmacy. Request a free ride at partnersincare.org.
Golden Care of Frederick also offers transportation at a subsidized rate to lower-income older adults. For more information, visit goldencareinc.org.
Any general advice for making the most out of an appointment?
Collins encourages older adults and their caregivers to maximize every interaction with staff during a doctor’s visit. Ask questions to the person taking your vitals — if they don’t know the answer, they’ll let you know. And you might be able to cross a few things off your list.
Shaffer said communication is key. Frequently, patients aren’t taking a medication as prescribed, for one reason or another. Maybe they can’t afford it or dislike its side effects. Either way, she said it’s important to be honest with your doctor so they don’t unknowingly over-prescribe a medication or needlessly change the dose they recommend you take.
She also suggests making follow-up appointments before you leave the office, so you don’t forget.
Collins wants people to know that there’s no reason to stress over making a decision on the spot. “Sometimes I think we all put that pressure on ourselves, like, ‘Oh my gosh, before I leave here today, I have to decide,’” she said. “You don’t. You can figure out what’s in your best interest.”
When my doctor asks me if I have any questions, my mind goes blank. How can I stop this from happening?
It all goes back to making lists.
Collins always laughs at herself when she goes in for appointments because she tends to keep a sticky note on her hand with questions for her provider. She suggests keeping a running list in your kitchen or another spot in your house where you can jot down notes and questions as they come up in between appointments.
If you have an injury or another type of acute symptom, Collins suggests making notes on the pain or sensation you’re experiencing as it flares up so you can describe it to your provider as accurately as possible.
Shaffer says she loves it when a patient arrives at an appointment with a list of questions. Sometimes, she’ll ask to see their list to help them figure out what to prioritize.
“A patient might put that they have pain in their toe as No. 1 and No. 10 is chest pain,” she said. “I might say, ‘Oh, let’s start with this one! Tell me about this.’”
What should I do if I don’t understand something my doctor tells me?
When it comes to this question, Shaffer believes the onus is on the health care provider to read a patient’s body language and realize they’re confused. That’s one reason why she says it’s so important that patients schedule regular wellness visits with their primary care physicians — so that they can build a relationship with that person when they aren’t experiencing an acute symptom that needs immediate attention.
In any case, a good way for a patient to handle confusion is asking their doctor whether they can repeat an explanation or series of instructions back to them, Shaffer said.
If you’re feeling nervous asking questions to your doctor or clarifying any misunderstandings, Kemerer says you shouldn’t feel shy about practicing before your appointment. Grab a friend or family member to role play.
“This is your body and your health. Anything you don’t understand — whether it be a medication you’re on [or] a diagnosis,” she said, “empower yourself to ask these questions.”
I don’t feel like my health care provider is taking me seriously. What should I do?
If this happens, Shaffer says the best course of action is to first talk with the provider who is making you feel this way.
A simple miscommunication could be to blame or your doctor could have just been having a bad day, she said. Most providers would be upset to hear that a patient had a frustrating experience with them and would take steps to address the situation, she said.
But if talking things out doesn’t work, or if this experience becomes a pattern, Shaffer suggests changing providers.
“It’s so important that patients feel comfortable and feel like they’re being heard,” she said.
Any tips for caregivers and family members?
Before arriving at an appointment, Collins said caregivers should make sure the person they’re accompanying has all of the tools they need to maximize their experience at their doctor’s office. Do they have their hearing aides? Glasses? Is an interpreter lined up for them, if they need one?
It also helps limit confusion if a family designates one “point person” to communicate with their loved one’s health care provider, rather than have two or three relatives calling to provide information, Shaffer said.
Collins encourages caregivers to avoid answering questions for the person they are accompanying to an appointment. She added they should also respect that person’s privacy and their dignity, Step out of the room for a while if you can tell the person you are providing care for is uncomfortable.
“Allow them to be involved and guide their own care,” she said. “I really think that’s important.”
What else do health care providers want me to know?
At the end of the day, Shaffer encourages people not to be shy with their doctors. They’re on the same page. They want the patient to have a thorough understanding of their health care and have a good experience at the doctor’s office.
“We put our pants on one leg at a time, just like everybody else,” she said.
Kemerer agreed. Treat providers as partners in your health, she said. They won’t know about a symptom or side effect of a medication if you don’t tell them. Nothing is unimportant. “We’re a team,” she said.
