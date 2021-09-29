By Elder Services Provider Council
Medicare open enrollment occurs each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
This open enrollment period allows anyone under Medicare to make changes to their coverage. It is also during this open enrollment that a person can switch to a different plan or join a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Part D plan. If you are approaching the age of 65, you may be eligible for Medicare. This at a glance overview shows when you are eligible.
n Part A — You’re eligible to enroll for Medicare Part A during the initial enrollment period. You’ll automatically be enrolled at age 65 for Medicare Part A if you’re currently receiving Social Security disability benefits or railroad retirement board disability benefits.
n Part B — As with Medicare Part A, you’re eligible to enroll for Medicare Part B during initial enrollment, and you’ll be automatically enrolled if you receive disability or retirement benefits.
n Part C (Medicare Advantage) — To enroll in Medicare Part C, you must first have parts A and B. You sign up for Medicare Part C during initial enrollment or other enrollment periods.
n Part D — You can enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan when you first get Medicare during initial enrollment. If you don’t sign up for Medicare Part D within 63 days of your initial enrollment period (IEP), you may incur a late enrollment penalty.
n Medigap — The initial enrollment period for Medigap is triggered by the start of the month when you turn 65 years old and sign up for Part B. Initial enrollment for Medigap lasts for 6 months from that date. The changes you make during open enrollment will begin on Jan. 1 of the following year, 2022. So, if you used open enrollment to select a new Medicare Advantage plan on Nov. 12, 2021, your new coverage would begin Jan. 1, 2022.
Each person should review their Part D coverage every year as premiums, co-payments, or the drugs that plans cover can change from year to year. Any change in your medications can make a significant difference in the costs of coverage, and a plan review would help to ensure you are getting the lowest costs for the coverage you need.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is help for people with Medicare at the local level. Frederick County Division of Senior Services has trained counselors available to assist with understanding your options for Medicare, the benefits, bills you may receive, as well as your rights as a Medicare beneficiary.
SHIP counselors will also screen beneficiaries for state and federal subsidy programs that may help with the costs associated with Medicare and, if needed, assist them with the application process.
Whether you are new to Medicare or you have had Medicare for some time, SHIP counselors are available to answer your questions, assist you in reviewing your coverage options during the annual open enrollment period. For SHIP assistance, contact the Frederick County Senior Services Division at 301-600-1234.
See www.frederickcountymd.gov/seniorservices for more information.
