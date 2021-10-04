With the help of jelly beans and Gobstoppers, Sam Southward started to understand what it meant to have cancer at 2 years old.
Early in the Walkersville boy’s diagnosis last year, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center staff tried to help him make sense of his illness with a candy analogy. White and red blood cells, represented by jelly beans of the same colors, plus yellow jelly beans symbolizing platelets, were used to illustrate the activity in Sam’s body. But in the way of those good cells were “lazy” leukemia cells.
“Every time he gets chemo, we take away a Gobstopper, and that’s us getting rid of one of the lazy cells,” Melissa Southward said of her now 3-year-old son.
She and her husband Blake Southward thought something was amiss in August 2020 when Sam kept experiencing nosebleeds and his skin appeared yellow. They pushed for a blood test and learned Sam had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) — the most common type of childhood cancer, according to Dr. Patrick Brown. Brown is Sam’s primary pediatric oncologist and director of the Pediatric Leukemia Program at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.
In ALL patients, leukemic cells grow rapidly, making it difficult for the bone marrow to make normal cells, according to a Johns Hopkins article featuring Sam’s story.
When Melissa and Blake met with Brown to learn more about Sam’s diagnosis, they were surprised to see the doctor smile.
“No family wants to hear that their child has a cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Brown told the News-Post. “But if you are going to have to deliver that news, the type of cancer that Sam has is the type where we can be extremely optimistic.”
Between 7,000 and 8,000 children are diagnosed with ALL annually in the U.S., according to Brown, but the disease has a cure rate of about 90 percent.
After eight days at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Sam’s bone marrow showed no signs of cancer, and he was released from the hospital. Twenty days later, he was considered in remission.
Sam is continuing chemotherapy until Nov. 12, 2022, to give him the best chance of preventing a relapse.
Around Johns Hopkins, Sam has become known for a heroic nickname that seems to match his demeanor. When a nurse asked Sam what his superhero name would be, he proclaimed himself “Batman Sam.”
On a recent visit to the Southward home, Melissa and Blake donned Batman-inspired T-shirts as they shared their story. Sam sat on his mom’s lap, eating cereal, as his 2-year-old sister Evelyn filled the kitchen table with toys. A wooden train pulled the letters, S-A-M. Sunlight streamed through the window, lighting up the side of Sam’s face.
Extending a few feet across the table were an array of colorful beads joined by a string. Sam pointed out his favorite bead, an airplane.
“Every bead on here represents something,” Blake said.
Rainbow beads mark lost friends, black symbolizes shots, speckled beads are for procedures, and chemotherapy doses are represented by yellow, pink and white. Johns Hopkins calls these Beads of Courage.
“When Sam does something special or when he’s extra brave for one day, he gets to pick out a special bead,” Melissa said.
“I got a alligator right there,” Sam said, referring to one of his special beads.
If you talk to Sam’s parents or his doctor, they’ll tell you the youngster exhibits bravery daily.
“He’s an amazing kid,” Brown said. “One of the things that makes this line of work so enjoyable is just how incredibly resilient children are in the face of these difficulties.”
In the comfort of his home in early October, Sam seemed like any other almost-4-year-old. He got a little grumpy when his sister tried to sit in their mother’s lap with him, but his smile beamed when he tossed a ball around with his dad in their backyard.
Some days aren’t so typical, though. Sam suffered a seizure over Christmas and was hospitalized in September — Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — for a liver issue.
“Even though his leukemia is very treatable and we hope curable, it doesn’t mean the treatment itself is easy,” Brown said.
The Southwards say they talk about the not-so-good days and share their story to bring more attention to childhood cancer.
“My hope is one day that just like how the whole world goes pink in October, everybody goes gold in September,” Melissa said, referring to the color for childhood cancer awareness.
Less than 5 percent of the National Cancer Institute’s budget goes to pediatric cancer research, according to Johns Hopkins’ website, and more than 12,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually.
Through 23 years at Johns Hopkins, Brown said he’s been grateful to see former patients graduate, start careers and get married. And as Sam continues treatment, Brown is hopeful he’ll get to live a normal life, too.
“He’s a real life superhero,” Brown said.
