The Mental Health Association of Frederick County is encouraging people to utilize their free, virtual walk-in behavioral health services.
“What we have been seeing is an increase in anxiety for everyone,” said Travis Walter, program manager for walk-in services at MHA of Frederick County.
The services include safety and wellness planning, resource information and referrals when necessary. Urgent psychiatric appointments are also available.
Walter said anyone can reach out, no matter what age, and that the service is for people who are dealing with issues like anxiety and depression as well as problems with addiction or sobriety.
“It’s trained professionals who meet with you,” he said. “It is a video chat so it’s as close to face-to-face as you can do … They meet with you for as long as you need to talk about what’s going on, help come up with strategies to at least take the pressure off, if not resolve some of those issues.”
As for why MHA is seeing this increase during COVID-19, Walter said they typically see a fair amount of anxiety in people that come in normally, but now people’s daily structure has stopped.
“People’s coping skills that they would normally use to decompress and to relieve that anxiety, to help center themselves is no longer attainable,” he said.
These coping skills include seeing friends or going to the gym.
“A lot of times we’re just sitting there with our thoughts … it’s hard to escape it,” he said, adding that social media and news can play a role as well.
Walter said people should reach out as soon as they feel they are starting to struggle or feel that things may not be okay to prevent it from becoming a full blown crisis.
“Saying that, it’s never too late to call or too late to do our intake for our walk-in service,” he said. “As soon as you start feeling it, is when you should start reaching out.”
If people don’t reach out, especially if they’re experiencing feelings that are new to them, Walter said they can get into a cycle “that the longer you go into the harder it is to stop it or to break that cycle.”
“People often [say] ‘Oh, it’s not that bad,’ … but then it continues to just build off of each other if there is no kind of pressure valve, if there’s no way to start releasing and getting it all out” he said.
Walter also said that MHA doesn’t judge what a crisis is.
“We very much allow our clients to dictate what a crisis is for them,” he said. “We let them define that. It could be ‘I just have a little bit of anxiety,’ or it could be ‘I lost my job today and I don’t know how I’m going to get food tomorrow,’ all the way up to ‘I’m having thoughts of suicide.’”
The call center is also a free service available to anyone 24/7, seven days a week and offers crisis intervention, referrals and resources.
Since mid-March, the center has received a record number of calls.
“We know that people are struggling,” Walter said. “We hear it from our friends, we see it on our social media … our first responders are in the middle of this and kind of always on right now and so we know that people are starting to burn out and that people are having a lot of stress in their lives and we really just want to encourage people to reach out to us.”
