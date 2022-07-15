The Mental Health Association of Frederick County expects to get more calls from people experiencing mental health crises after the national suicide prevention hotline changes to a shorter, more memorable number.
Starting Saturday, people will be able to call or text 988 from any phone in the United States and be connected to a trained mental health counselor at a local call center.
People who dial 988 in Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties will be routed to the Mental Health Association, based on South Jefferson Street in the city of Frederick.
The service they receive won’t be any different from when the hotline was 800-273-8255, Mental Health Association CEO Shannon Aleshire said. It will just be faster to access.
“Obviously, if you’re experiencing a crisis, it’s going to be a heck of a lot easier to remember 988 than that 10-digit number,” Aleshire said.
The 10-digit hotline, launched nationwide in 2005, will remain active and operational while the new number gets up and running.
The suicide prevention hotline relies on a network of more than 200 crisis call centers across the United States, including eight in Maryland.
Historically, the centers haven’t gotten much federal funding, but the 988 crisis line rollout has brought more state and national dollars to the centers.
In April, Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill sponsored by Frederick Del. Karen Lewis Young that created a trust fund to reimburse centers with the costs associated with maintaining the new number.
The Mental Health Association has already seen an uptick in its call volume, Aleshire said.
Although phone companies have until Saturday to activate the 988 number, some activated the number before they were required to. The center has also seen a surge in people calling with mental health crises during the pandemic.
It’s difficult to predict how much more call volume will grow after Saturday, Aleshire said.
“There have been several studies done about the anticipated increase, and it’s from a 25% increase to a 300% increase,” she said. “So, it’s a little bit hard to plan for that.”
The Mental Health Association crisis call center employs 22 people and relies on the help of additional volunteers, Aleshire said. She expects the tight hiring climate to make it hard to find additional counselors.
The latest surge in the pandemic has also thrown a wrench in staffing. On Friday, there was a COVID-19 outbreak among call center employees, Aleshire said.
If a person’s local call center isn’t available when they dial 988, their call is routed to another center.
The Mental Health Association call center is able to resolve 90% of the calls it receives by using supportive listening, de-escalation, assessment and safety planning techniques, Aleshire said. Most often, they don’t have to call the police, fire department or emergency medical services.
The 988 line is just the beginning, she said.
“It’s an integral piece of the crisis continuum that we’re trying to build, so that people are served when they need help, at a level that’s most appropriate for them,” she said.
