Frederick County 2023 depression rate
Buy Now
News-Post graphic by Gabrielle Lewis

The Mental Health Association of Frederick County will extend its walk-in services to be open 24 hours a day at the county's crisis stabilization center, slated to open on Montevue Lane in September.

The association will be the primary operator of Frederick County's planned crisis stabilization center, according to Andrea Walker, director of behavioral health services at the Frederick County Health Department.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Welcome to Frederick County 🤪

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription