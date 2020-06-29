Middletown’s town office will be closed indefinitely after one of the town’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The office was closed at noon on Monday, so the area could be disinfected and allow other employees to be tested, the town announced Monday. Burgess John Miller confirmed that one of the town’s 18 employees had tested positive.
Anyone who’d had direct contact with the person will have to quarantine for 14 days, and the town will follow other guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Miller said.
They’ll have to wait for the other employee tests to come back in order to see “what the magnitude of the impact is” to the other staff, he said.
The office had been closed to the public for about two and a half months before opening up about three weeks ago.
The town used a vote-by-mail process in its April elections for the burgess and two commissioners seats as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
The burgess and commissioners have also been holding virtual meetings for several months.
Miller said he expects that to continue for some time.
With recommendations on social distancing still in place, the town’s facility isn’t large enough to accommodate himself, the commissioners, staff and the public, Miller said.
Now that is close to home. Hopefully the person will be okay.
