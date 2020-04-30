Michael Noonan enjoyed helping people, whether he was struggling personally or not.
That's a theme his family continued after his death when they came together to create a scholarship for other people in recovery for substance abuse.
“Addiction’s a horrible disease,” Barbara Noonan, Michael’s mother, said. “Anyone who has experienced it from any position, be it as a parent, or a sibling or themselves, they’ll want to try to find an end to it.”
Noonan died on April 18. He was 34. He had three children, a daughter, Madison Noonan, and two step sons, Logan and Sean Johnson, who were very important to him.
An electrician by trade, Michael Noonan was also quiet and wrote poetry.
At the time of his death, he was a resident at one of Solid Ground Recovery’s sober living homes in Frederick.
Solid Ground is owned by Sean Nicholson and Bradley Meadors and has four locations. It is opening a fifth on Friday that will be called “Mike’s Place,” in honor of Noonan.
Barbara Noonan said the location is actually the first sober living home Michael was ever in. At the time, she said, it was the Prodigal Son House where WaterBoyz for Jesus, a multi-church men’s ministry, was very involved.
It’s where Michael Noonan found his faith and met men that he continued to reach out to when he was ready for help.
“They were always there for him,” Barbara Noonan said. “It’s a full circle kind of thing.”
Nicholson said all of Solid Ground’s houses are named in honor of people who have died, including Nicholson’s uncle and cousin.
“This one really hit home for me, this loss of Michael,” he said. “I was really involved in the process of trying to help him but also figure out what happened with him and it just really struck a chord in me.”
He wanted to help Noonan’s family heal and feel that something good is coming from their loss, which led to the decision to name the house “Mike’s Place.”
Noonan said Nicholson has been very supportive during this time and that they were very touched when he reached out about naming the new location after Michael.
Now, Barbara Noonan, her husband Robert, her daughter Sarah Tillett and her daughter’s husband, Joshua Tillett, are organizing a scholarship to help people in Mike’s Place with things like court fees, driver’s license fines and move-in fees.
“The goal will be to try to help guys get their lives together so that they can give back … so that they can pay it forward,” Barbara Noonan said.
Nicholson said that when the family approached him about doing the scholarship, his first thoughts were about making sure that the money was used the right way and keeping them involved and comfortable with the process.
“It’s about incorporating them in the process and just trying to help as many people as possible with a thorough system in place for accountability and for, you know, better results, outcomes altogether,” he said.
Nicholson said he hopes to keep the family involved as much as possible, including having people who receive money from the scholarship speak with them.
“I think it’s really important that they hear a little bit about Mike’s story,” he said. “I feel like it’ll be motivational that somebody’s willing to invest in them from their tragedy and turn it into some purpose … I just feel like they’ll be more committed.”
He also hopes the involvement will be beneficial to Noonan’s family as they heal and that it will encourage other families and parents of people who struggled with substance abuse to talk about what they’ve been through.
“I just hope that this flourishes into a situation where they get to see positive results and outcomes,” he said. “When the recovery process works, it’s such a beautiful thing.”
Noonan said they can’t help what’s happened to Michael at this point but that if they can help someone else it can give some meaning to what they’ve gone through.
She also said that people in strong recovery programs that end up living a meaningful life do often end up giving back.
“The more people we can help, the more people they can help,” she said. “The world has become much more aware of this problem and it’s not as shameful as it was in the past and we need to tackle it.”
And for the family, Barbara Noonan said, “it’s turned something so sad and so upsetting into something a little bit more positive, something that we can hold onto a little bit to help us get through it, too.”
