Clutching a neon green sign, Kathleen Bankert stood just inside the Highland Street entrance to the Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday, watching carefully as half-marathon competitors in the Frederick Running Festival zoomed past her.
As her two young sons scrambled over the double stroller parked just off the dirt path of the race route, Bankert, joined by two friends, clapped and shouted encouragement to the runners.
Then, her husband, Ryan Bankert, charged past. His personal cheer squad exploded into screams.
But Bankert wasn’t to be distracted on the final leg of the 13.1-mile race.
“He didn’t even look at us,” his wife said, laughing.
Bankert was one of about 5,000 runners who participated in the weekend Frederick Running Festival, which culminated in the half-marathon Sunday morning.
This year marked the festival’s 20th anniversary, said Ryan Corrigan, director of sales for Corrigan Sports Enterprises, the company that runs the event.
It was also the closest to a “normal” Frederick Running Festival that Corrigan Sports has held since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Fewer than 350 runners participated in the festival’s virtual half-marathon in 2020. Last year’s race was pushed to July.
“It’s so great to be back together,” Corrigan said.
Whoops and cheers shattered the early morning quiet in downtown Frederick when the fastest runners zipped along North Market Street about 20 minutes after the race began at 7 a.m.
Meaghan Murray wasn’t sure how her legs would hold up for the half-marathon. Just two weeks earlier, the Baltimorean had run the Boston Marathon, setting a personal record of 2 hours, 48 minutes.
At first, she was just happy to be at the head of the pack, keeping stride with the lead female runner. But around the halfway point, she realized her competitor was lagging slightly. So, she pulled ahead.
She hadn’t noticed how much ground she had gained until she looped around Church Street at the mile 11 marker.
“At that point, I was like, ‘I think I have enough of a lead that I can probably win,’ ” Murray said, her eyes crinkling into a smile.
She was right. Of the 1,650 women competing in the race, Murray, 34, came in first, finishing the 13.1-mile race in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 9 seconds.
Of the 1,450 men competing in Sunday’s race, Dan Jacobs finished first with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 58 seconds, a personal best.
It was his fifth time competing in the Frederick half-marathon and his second time winning. Jacobs, 30, also was first in the 2017 race.
He knows the half-marathon’s route well — and not just because he’s run it before. He lives in downtown Frederick and often runs around the area. He attended Hood College, where he ran cross-country and track.
“It’s almost like home-field advantage, if you will,” Jacobs said over the phone as he walked to downtown’s Ibiza Cafe for some post-race waffles and coffee.
Wearing a black Frederick Running Festival hoodie over a light blue button-down, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor stopped by Sunday’s race to offer some words of encouragement at the starting line and cheer on runners as they finished.
He called the Frederick Running Festival an “economic development generator” for the city. This year, runners came to Frederick from 36 states for the event.
“They’re coming into town; they’re staying overnight in our hotels, I assume; and spending money in our downtown, around our community,” O’Connor said. “It’s wonderful.”
O’Connor used to compete in 5K races while on the cross-country team in high school, but said his running days are long behind him. Now, he only runs for public office, he joked.
Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando and Officer 1st Class Tony Lawson ran in Sunday’s half-marathon to raise money for the What Would Stew Dew Fund, named for the late Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV.
Alcorn died unexpectedly in his Middletown home on Aug. 22, 2021, at age 39 after serving about 14 years with the Police Department.
Starting in last place, Lawson ran the first leg of the half-marathon, tapping Lando in at the 10-mile mark. For every person they passed, Corrigan Sports and the Frederick Running Festival donated $1 to the Stew fund, started by his wife, Jenn Alcorn, to benefit first responders and children.
Together, they raised $1,580 for the charity.
Just past 9:30 a.m., a few stragglers rounded Monroe Avenue onto Highland Street as the race was winding down. A message in a white font splashed on one woman’s black tank top read “Everything hurts and I’m dying.”
Red in the face, some walkers kicked back into a jog, pumping the air with tired arms as onlookers shouted and clapped them on.
Even over the booming bass from a cover band performing on the stage nearby, their voices were still audible.
“Keep going! Keep going!”
