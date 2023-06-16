Frederick County’s growing senior population soon will have more services available to help them remain in their homes as they age. The county-owned Montevue Assisted Living facility will shift from an institutional model to a service coordination model, providing services to more seniors.

“Frederick County has a moral obligation to help our most vulnerable seniors,” County Executive Fitzwater said. “Montevue’s mission remains unchanged, and we honor the history of the land while adapting to what today’s seniors need. The next chapter of Montevue’s story allows us to serve people where they want to be.”

