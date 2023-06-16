Frederick County’s growing senior population soon will have more services available to help them remain in their homes as they age. The county-owned Montevue Assisted Living facility will shift from an institutional model to a service coordination model, providing services to more seniors.
“Frederick County has a moral obligation to help our most vulnerable seniors,” County Executive Fitzwater said. “Montevue’s mission remains unchanged, and we honor the history of the land while adapting to what today’s seniors need. The next chapter of Montevue’s story allows us to serve people where they want to be.”
The service coordination model was recommended by a group of local advocates, including residents Cindy Powell and Melanie Cox. “Frederick County has a long history of utilizing government, nonprofit and business services to support seniors, but it has been piecemeal, often leaving the poorest and frailest to find their own way,” Powell and Cox wrote in a joint statement. “Creating an innovative systemic Service Coordination model can make the best use of all resources, improve quality of life and help seniors age in place at home and continue to make their own decisions.”
A work group of stakeholders will inform the county and Aurora as they develop the Service Coordination process.
As a part of the transition to this new model, Aurora Health Management will ensure that seniors living at Montevue and their families have a transition plan that is focused on their best interests. The company will manage the physical transition of assisted living services.
“Aurora Health Management is excited to assist Fredrick County’s mandate to support all elderly in need,” said CEO Robert G. Owens. “The development of the Service Coordination Program will offer services to all County senior citizens regardless of geography within the county.”
Fitzwater announced the change recently while standing at the site where a new 84-unit senior living facility will be built on the same historic parcel of land that once held an almshouse.
“Aging in place can only occur if an individual has stable, affordable housing,” said Kathy Schey, director of the Division of Aging and Independence.
The comprehensive plan announced today includes the addition of these independent living units as well as adding 55 more beds at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center for those who require skilled nursing.
