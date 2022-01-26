Frederick County seniors and family members are fortunate to have access to a variety of programs and services through the state of Maryland and Frederick Division of Senior Services.
Two programs that are important to know about and can sometimes be confusing are the Adult Evaluation and Review Services and the Maryland Access Point.
The most versatile program that everyone should know about is Maryland Access Point, or MAP. This service, available through Frederick County Government’s Senior Services Division, is a single inquiry call that opens pathways to needed services in the Frederick community for anyone 55 years and older or anyone 18 and older with a disability or their family and caregivers. If you are thinking that you or a family member may benefit from or need services, this is the starting point. MAP helps people navigate the complex system of services and programs that exist in our community.
Using a screening tool developed by the state, MAP coordinators can assist a person in exploring what options are available, planning and obtaining services to remain as independent in the community. MAP coordinates with local government, non-profit agencies, and other organizations and businesses to assist citizens in coordinating necessary services. MAP can also assist with the referrals to subsidy programs and the submission of those forms and other dedicated paperwork.
The Adult Evaluation and Review Services is another program that can provide a comprehensive evaluation for an elderly person or functionally disabled adults who might need long-term care and are at risk for institutionalization. Frederick County AERS, a Maryland Medicaid program is in the Frederick County Health Department. The team, consisting of nurses and social workers normally provide a comprehensive medical/nursing, environmental, and psychosocial assessment in the individual’s home or current residence. However, due to COVID-19 all assessments are currently being done via telephone. Upon completion of the evaluation, the team develops a plan of care that recommends services that may enable the individual to remain at home, or in the least restrictive environment where they are able to function at the highest possible level of independence.
AERS staff also conduct assessments for community Medicaid recipients who are seeking Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) such as the Community First Choice (CFC), Community Personal Assistance (CPAS) and Community Options Waiver (COW) Programs. This team is also responsible for monitoring the client’s home care services once they are established.
The AERS program is also tasked to conduct Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) Services, an evaluation of an individual seeking placement in a nursing facility who have, or are suspected of having, a diagnosis of mental illness, a developmental disability, or both. The staff also evaluates individuals, currently residing in a nursing facility, who screen positive for mental illness, a developmental disability, or both, and demonstrate a significant change in their physical or mental condition as defined in federal regulations.
Anyone who may need long term care services, or assistance with finding resources in our community should call the local the Maryland Access Point Program at 301-600-1234. The MAP Coordinator will forward any referral to an agency or service to make the process streamlined and as simple as possible.
