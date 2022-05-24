For many people, what we eat and drink involves complex feelings of traditions, emotions and availability. Many people have food habits that have been a part of their lives for many years and provide familiarity and comfort. Nutrition recommendations made by healthcare providers may aim to help treat a medical condition or attempt to ensure that a person avoids developing nutrient deficiencies. Some nutrition recommendations, such as modifying textures, are to avoid swallowing or chewing problems.
If you are a spouse, family member, friend or caregiver helping someone adjust to dietary changes, it can be a challenge. To help make sense of the changes, here are a few recommendations.
1. Ask the provider why the changes are necessary. Knowing why can help with buy in and make it easier to accept the change. For example, if you follow a low sodium diet you may feel better and may be able to reduce your medications. If you limit portions of starches and sweets, you may feel better and be able to avoid adding medications for your diabetes.
2. Finding trusted sources for more information. For example, utilizing American Heart Association website for heart healthy, low sodium diet information, the National Kidney Foundation for information on chronic kidney disease diet recommendations, or American Diabetes Association for information on diabetes nutrition recommendations.
3. Listen to the person’s feelings about the changes and be willing to compromise and discuss with the provider. Remembering quality of life is important.
—
As we age, there are nutrition considerations to be aware of and to speak with your healthcare provider about. Following the MyPlate guidelines to ensure you have a balanced diet is a great place to start. You can look at resources at myplate.gov/life-stages/older-adults.
1. Get enough protein throughout your day to maintain muscle mass.
2. Focus on the nutrients you need, including potassium, calcium, vitamin D, dietary fiber and vitamin B12.
3. With age, you may lose some of your sense of thirst. It’s important to drink water often.
—
As a support person, you may be able to assist with transportation for grocery shopping, preparing meals, or dining with them to encourage balanced nutrition and to reduce isolation. You may be able to help them apply for food assistance or Meals on Wheels if needed.
If you notice they have difficulty preparing meals or eating, you can encourage them to ask their healthcare provider if occupational therapy or speech therapy would be appropriate to assess for the need for adaptive equipment or strengthening exercises.
It is also helpful to realize that as we age, our tastes change. Foods that used to be our favorites may no longer taste the same. Many individuals lose interest in meats and may enjoy fish, chicken and eggs more as they age. Depending on the condition of a person’s teeth or dentures, they may prefer softer meats, such as stews or ground meat, instead of tougher whole cuts of meats. It is important to realize as we age the desire for sweet foods is the last taste to fade and at times people will prefer to eat foods that are sweeter and not enjoy savory or spicy foods as much. People may also prefer smaller portions and mini-meals, as large meals may overwhelm them and decrease their appetite and overall nutrition intake.
Other considerations to encourage better nutrition include reminding about mealtimes. Some people respond well to phone call reminders or even a chart in the kitchen that reminds them about mealtimes. Family members can even set up smart speakers to remind family members about eating and taking medications. Consider packaging of foods as well, and that with arthritis, some containers can be difficult to open. For example, ask if there are packages that are problematic, offer to open them or find the product in an easy-to-open container.
Your support can help keep our community members healthy and at their best. If you or your loved one would benefit from meeting with a dietitian, you can ask the family doctor to refer to a local Registered Dietitian for nutrition education.
