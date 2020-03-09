There is no shortage of activities for older children around Frederick County, but Brittany DeFrehn said the first year of a new mom’s life can feel very lonely.
That is exactly why she started her new business, Motherhood Associates, which is specifically aimed at supporting moms during their babies’ first 12 months. The Frederick-based company launched in January and is in partnership with DeFrehn’s other business, Frederick Moms and Doulas.
Motherhood Associates will offer everything from classes like baby massage and baby and me yoga, to educational courses on breastfeeding and feeding in general, and postpartum support groups. They’ll also explore infant development in three-month increments going up to 12 months, DeFrehn said.
“Basically if it has to do with mom and baby, it’s happening here,” she said. “... If we feel we can fill a need, we fill a need.”
Partners will include lactation and sleep specialists, former teachers, massage therapists, and yoga teachers and doulas. DeFrehn said they’re hoping to find partnerships in the medical community as well. She said they are not able to diagnose conditions like postpartum depression and anxiety, but they have doulas trained to look out for certain signs so they can make counselor referrals.
“Being a new mom is super isolating. … You might start to think certain things are normal that aren’t normal,” DeFrehn, a mother of four, said.
Some signs of postpartum depression include uncontrollable crying that lasts more than two weeks, feeling angry, panicking over leaving the house and having issues with everyday tasks like getting dressed, DeFrehn said.
She said she had the idea to start the new business because it always felt unnatural to leave new mothers without support after their last doula appointment. She said there are very few activities for young babies, and their moms often feel inclined to spend a lot of that first year at home. She’s hoping Motherhood Associates will not only be educational but also a fun way for moms and babies to connect with one another.
“We really want a place where a mom can go and not feel like she has to do motherhood alone,” DeFrehn said.
She also wants to keep classes and activities regular enough so new moms don’t constantly feel like they have to wait until the next pediatrician appointment to ask about something like sleeping patterns. It’s especially helpful for moms to be able to bounce questions off of each-other and “to be able to leave the house and not have it be a high pressure situation,” DeFrehn said.
Frederick resident Tammy Winkler found the group only one month into new motherhood. She had a son in early January and said she was especially looking for advice on sleep, early infant development and “interacting with a little wet noodle.”
She said the group has given her great advice on things like developmental toys along with helping her see that she isn’t alone when it comes to issues like colic and sleep disturbances.
Having a baby during the winter made Winkler less inclined to leave the house for lengthy outings and she said she especially didn’t want to drive to Baltimore where several of her mom friends live.
“Finding those classes was amazing. I just needed to connect with people,” she said.
When it comes to the cost of classes, DeFrehn said the first support group meeting will always be free and they’ll offer certain complimentary classes every month. The cost for meet-ups and classes should range from $5 to $50 and Health Care Savings Accounts should be eligible for educational classes.
