At town hall meetings during the height of the opioid epidemic, they would pull Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins aside and share their stories of how addiction had impacted their lives.
“I was approached by a parent, a grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling telling me their story of a family member who was suffering with addiction, heroin, opioids, alcohol, whatever the case may be, and asking the same question,” Jenkins said. “And this was night after night, meeting after meeting.”
The question they all had was: Where can we go to get help?
“My answer was always, every single night, to look them in the eye and say, ‘You know what, I don’t have an answer for you. There is no place to go.’”
That is no longer the case.
For the past three years, county leaders have been working on converting an underutilized work-lease center off Md. 85 into a detox center to help those who need it.
On Tuesday afternoon, county leaders announced that the renovation work was complete and that Mountain Manor at Marcie’s Choice was ready to accept patients.
“Please take advantage,” Jenkins (R), who proposed using [the] work-release center as a detox facility in early 2018, said. “Please take advantage for your family member or yourself. Get the help you need. Get well so now we can start to count the lives saved rather than lives lost.”
Last year, an average of five people overdosed from heroin or a related drug every week in Frederick County, according to County Executive Jan Gardner. While there were fewer overdoses (275) in Frederick County than the previous five years, there were at least 59 drug-related deaths, which represents a 20 percent increase from the previous year. An overdose incident does not automatically mean it’s a death.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation for some by causing a spike in anxiety and depression.
Already in 2021, there have been nine drug-related fatalities in the county, according to Gardner.
“When somebody is ready for help, you have to give it to them,” Gardner (D) said. “You can’t say, ‘Wait until we find you a place.’ So, the advantage of this to me is that we can say, ‘Here is some place where you can go.’ I also know there were a lot of people who have to send their family member out of state somewhere to get treatment. That’s just more difficult for them. A lot of it was unaffordable.”
Though the 28-bed facility is ready after a year and a half of renovations, no official opening date was announced. But county leaders said it would be soon.
“The last component [to be resolved] is the Medicaid provider,” said Bill Roby, executive director for Maryland Treatment Centers Inc., which will operate Mountain Manor at Marcie’s Choice, located at 7281 Marcies Choice Lane, right in front of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and a water and sewer utility building.
Maryland Treatment Centers also runs the 18-bed Mountain Manor Treatment Center in Emmitsburg that has been operational since 1974.
Roby was present for Tuesday’s announcement at Winchester Hall, alongside Jenkins, Gardner and Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county health officer.
Maryland Treatment Centers was awarded a $500,000 grant in March 2019 from Frederick County to establish medically supervised withdrawal management services in the county.
The funds were used to expand the level of service and number of patients that could be treated at Mountain Manor in Emmitsburg and renovate the work-release center on Marcie’s Choice Lane to open a second detox facility.
“It’s been one of my best professional experiences dealing with Frederick County,” Roby said. “The problem solving and the way that the county has dealt with this project has really been exemplary.”
